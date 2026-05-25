Thai Met issues weather warning for May 25-26

Thailand is forecast to see more thunderstorms on Monday, with heavy rain expected in some parts of the South as a moderate southwest monsoon continues to cover the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. The Thai Meteorological Department warned people to be alert for the danger of heavy rain and accumulated rainfall during this period. Temperatures are expected to range from lows of 24-27 degrees Celsius to highs of 34-37 degrees Celsius. The South's west coast faces the highest rain risk, with thunderstorms forecast over 70% of the area.

Thailand forecast for thunderstorms on May 25 and 26 with temperatures ranging from 24-37 degrees Celsius and southwesterly winds forecast at 10-35kph. The Thai Meteorological Department warned of the danger of heavy rain and accumulated rainfall on Monday and Tuesday.

The North and East regions are expected to see thunderstorms over 60% and 30% of their areas respectively. The South's west coast faces the highest rain risk, with thunderstorms forecast over 70% of the area. Heavy rain is expected in some parts of the South as a moderate southwest monsoon continues to cover the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand





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Thailand Thunderstorms Heavy Rain Southwest Monsoon Andaman Sea Gulf Of Thailand

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