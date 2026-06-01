Thai Heir to Singha Beer Empire Breaks Silence on Childhood Abuse, Sparks National Outcry

Psi Samut Scott, a member of the Bhirombhakdi clan behind Singha beer, disclosed alleged sexual abuse by his brother, leading to his removal from company roles and igniting debate on family honor and victim protection in Thailand.

In a dramatic break with the tightly guarded conventions of Thai elite society, Psi Samut Scott, a member of the family that controls the nation's iconic Singha beer, publicly disclosed that he was sexually abused by his older brother when he was a child.

The revelations have ignited a firestorm of discussion about hierarchy, family honor and the protection of minors in a culture that traditionally shields the affairs of powerful households from public scrutiny.



Psi, whose birth name is Siranudh Scott, grew up under the shadow of the Bhirombhakdi clan, the Scottish‑Thai dynasty that founded Boon Rawd Brewery in 1933 and built the Singha brand into a global symbol of Thai pride.

He spent his early years in Hua Hin under the watchful eye of his grandfather, a figure he described as a moral compass and a source of deep affection. Despite the outward respectability of his lineage, Psi says he lived in a personal nightmare from the age of nine until thirteen, when his brother Sunit allegedly forced him into sexual acts. The abuse was kept secret for decades, reinforced by a family culture that prioritised reputation over individual safety.





The silence finally shattered in May. On May 9, Psi posted a tear‑stained video to Facebook in which he accused Sunit of the childhood assaults. The clip quickly amassed more than 18.8 million views and sparked a wave of online condemnation, with many users calling for a boycott of Singha products. Four days later he shared a four‑minute audio recording of a heated confrontation with his brother, drawing another 20 million clicks.

The public outcry forced Boon Rawd Brewery to act: on May 19 the company announced that Sunit was removed from every position he held, a statement signed by chief executive Bhurit Bhirombhakdi, a cousin of the Scott brothers.



Psi, who works as a marine‑conservationist and has no formal role within the family enterprise, has since renounced any claim to being an heir to the Singha fortune.

He explained that he had once recorded a confession from his brother and presented it to senior family members, who chose to ignore it in order to safeguard the family name and the business.

"I accepted it as normal, that protecting the image was more important than protecting me," he said in a measured interview with The Straits Times on May 20. The decision to speak out was also influenced by a bitter inheritance dispute with his mother, who sued him earlier this year over property linked to their late grandfather. Following the lawsuit, Psi left the family home and cut ties with his estranged father.





The scandal has opened a broader conversation about the intersection of wealth, power and accountability in Thailand. While the Boon Rawd Brewery issued a statement expressing "deepest regret" and pledged cooperation with any investigations, family members and company spokespeople have otherwise declined to comment. Observers note that the case illustrates how entrenched hierarchies can suppress victims and how modern media platforms can give voice to those silenced by tradition.

The fallout is likely to affect not only the Scott family's internal dynamics but also the public perception of Singha, a brand that has long been associated with national identity and pride





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Singha Boon Rawd Brewery Family Scandal Sexual Abuse Allegations Thai Elite

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Thai navy launches 24-hour livestreams of Cambodian border to debunk smuggling rumoursFROM ZHOU YOUBIN

Read more »

Thai planning agency sounds alarm over Gen Z debt surge triggered by influencersPETALING JAYA: There is a true blue scientific wonder mushrooming in the green hills of Sabah.

Read more »

Thailand's Celebrity Crime Wave: Notable Actors Embroiled in CrimeSeveral high-profile cases of Thai celebrities involved in crime have been reported in the media. The cases include a young and talented actor arrested in 2021 in connection with the murder of his girlfriend, Chatsaran Sunwannakit, a popular internet celebrity and actor, Jiratpisit Jaravijit, arrested in 2018 for a large-scale bitcoin scam, and a popular singer, Tom Dundee, arrested in 2016 for insulting the Thai royal institution.

Read more »

Thai Lion Air cutting flights on 15 routes, including Phuket-Singapore, as jet fuel costs surgeICYMI.

Read more »