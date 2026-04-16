Thai Economy Faces Headwinds as Iran Conflict Strains Energy Supplies and Investor Confidence

Foreign investors are pulling back from Thailand amid the energy shock caused by the US-Israeli war on Iran, threatening economic revival hopes and exposing policy challenges. High oil prices, coupled with Thailand's reliance on Middle Eastern energy and pre-existing economic vulnerabilities like high public debt and deflation, create a precarious situation. While a recent ceasefire has provided some market relief, concerns persist about the long-term impact on consumption, exports, and tourism, key drivers of the Thai economy.

Foreign investors are divesting from Thai assets due to an energy shock stemming from the US-Israeli conflict with Iran. This situation is undermining hopes for economic recovery under Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and highlighting policy paralysis in Bangkok.

The conflict has propelled global oil prices to nearly US$100 per barrel, intensifying scrutiny on Asia's dependence on energy imports from the Gulf. Thailand is particularly vulnerable, as the Middle East supplies close to half of its oil and gas needs, according to Krungsri Research. Compounding these challenges, Thailand's public debt is nearing the government's self-imposed 70% limit, and the economy was already experiencing deflation before the war. This predicament is more severe than that faced by many of its regional counterparts.

This setback occurred just as positive indicators were emerging for Southeast Asia's second-largest economy. For the first time in years, investors had begun returning to Thailand, with foreign entities purchasing US$1.7 billion worth of Thai stocks in February, as reported by LSEG data. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's decisive electoral victory in February had fostered expectations of political stability and long-overdue economic reforms in a nation that had endured years of turbulence and uncertainty. However, the outbreak of the Iran conflict at the end of February led to a sharp withdrawal of foreign investment. In March, net equity selloffs reached US$823 million, while bond outflows totaled US$705 million, marking the largest combined outflow since October 2024.

A two-week ceasefire implemented this month has fostered optimism for a resolution and triggered a significant rally in Thai stocks and the baht. Nevertheless, investors remain wary of the country's susceptibility should oil prices remain elevated. Daniel Tan, a portfolio manager at Grasshopper Asset Management, cautioned that markets might be underestimating the long-term repercussions of the energy shock, noting that higher fuel costs could negatively impact consumption and disrupt exports and tourism, which are critical engines of the Thai economy. Khoi Vu, an Asean equity strategist at JPMorgan, expressed continued caution regarding Thai equities, observing that while political stability had improved the outlook prior to the Middle East conflict, the energy shock presents a near-term obstacle. Vu believes the market has not yet fully priced in the significant growth impacts of the energy shock, as its full implications are yet to materialize.

In light of the precarious ceasefire, analysts and investors are warning of another challenging year for Thailand. Unlike many regional economies, Thailand's exposure extends beyond mere fuel costs. Over half of its annual power generation relies on gas, and imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) constitute an increasing portion of this generation. Thailand's economic performance has struggled to gain momentum, with growth at just 2.4% last year, lagging behind its peers. Furthermore, inflation declined for 12 consecutive months, prompting a rate cut by the central bank in February, preceding the war.

Gary Tan, a Singapore-based portfolio manager at Allspring Global Investments, noted a widespread investor consensus that Thailand is in a policy dilemma. Tan explained that the central bank has limited scope to raise interest rates without jeopardizing economic recovery, yet faces little immediate need or flexibility to lower them, resulting in a de facto restrictive policy stance. Consequently, Tan holds an underweight position on Thailand.

According to estimates from the state planning agency, every one baht increase in fuel prices translates to a 2 basis point reduction in economic growth, underscoring Bangkok's reluctance to expand subsidies. Nattanont Arunyakananda, investment manager of Thai equities at Aberdeen Investments, pointed out that higher oil prices could negatively affect consumption, the current account, and the baht. Additionally, it complicates the disinflationary trend and could potentially limit the extent to which interest rates can be lowered. The conflict has significantly altered Thailand's inflation outlook, with average inflation projected to increase to as much as 3.5% this year, depending on the conflict's trajectory. This represents a substantial reversal from a 0.54% contraction observed in the first quarter.

The Thai baht has acted as a barometer of pressure, depreciating by approximately 2.8% since the war began. However, it has partially recovered some of these losses following the announcement of a ceasefire last week. While regional currencies like the Philippine peso and the Indonesian rupiah are at record lows, the baht's strong performance in 2025, when it appreciated by 9%, is anticipated to provide Thailand with some buffer and greater flexibility to absorb further depreciation, according to analysts. Nevertheless, Thailand is navigating a delicate situation, requiring careful consideration of its policy responses





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