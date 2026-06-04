Thai Consumer Council to Sue Facebook Over Persistent Scam Ads

The council plans to file a civil suit on June 8, accusing Meta's Facebook of enabling fraud and failing to protect Thai consumers, aiming to raise digital platform standards to international levels.

Thailand 's consumer watchdog announced on Thursday that it will file a civil lawsuit against Meta 's Facebook platform for allegedly permitting scammers to operate through advertisements and for failing to provide adequate consumer protection .

The Consumer Council, which has recorded 3,793 complaints related to Facebook between 2024 and 2026, says the grievances include non‑delivery of purchased items, bogus investment schemes, impersonation using victims' names and photos, and pages designed to mislead shoppers. With roughly 51 million Thai users on Facebook, the council argues that the platform's oversight mechanisms are insufficient and that Meta has not responded to repeated requests over the past year to block fraudulent ads.

The lawsuit, scheduled for filing on June 8, seeks to elevate consumer protection standards for digital services to align with international benchmarks, according to council head Saree Ongsomwang. She emphasized that the case rests on both legal and ethical considerations regarding Facebook's role in facilitating scams.

Meta has not yet commented on the impending legal action, although the company has previously stated that it invests in tools to detect and remove scam content and that it cooperates with regulators and law enforcement agencies to combat misuse of its platforms. The filing comes at a time when governments worldwide are intensifying scrutiny of social media companies, aiming to curb the use of digital channels for fraud, cross‑border crime, and other harmful activities.

The council's effort reflects a broader trend of regulatory bodies demanding greater accountability from tech giants, particularly in markets where digital platforms are deeply embedded in daily commerce and communication. In its statement, the Consumer Council warned that allowing fraudulent advertisements to persist on a platform with tens of millions of users undermines consumer confidence and hampers the growth of a safe online marketplace.

The council has attempted for more than a year to engage both Meta's global headquarters and its Thai subsidiary, urging the removal of deceptive content and the implementation of stronger safeguards. If successful, the lawsuit could set a precedent for future legal actions against social media platforms in Thailand and potentially influence policy discussions across the region, encouraging stricter enforcement of consumer protection laws in the digital sphere





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