Thai-based OBON Corp. Suspected of Smuggling Super Micro Servers to China

US prosecutors accused Bangkok-based OBON Corp. of helping to smuggle billions of dollars worth of Super Micro Computer Inc. servers to China, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. as one of multiple end-customers. OBON denied any involvement in the alleged smuggling activities.

A key company behind Thailand’s national AI effort, OBON Corp. ( Bangkok-based ), was suspected of helping to smuggle billions of dollars worth of Super Micro Computer Inc. servers to China, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. as one of multiple end-customers.

US prosecutors accused a Thai-based company of violating US trade rules by diverting AI semiconductors. OBON’s CEO denied any involvement in the alleged smuggling activities. In May 2024, OBON announced plans to deploy Super Micro servers for Siam AI Cloud, which later won the first official Nvidia Cloud Partner designation





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OBON Corp. Super Micro Computer Inc. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Nvidia Corp. Smuggling Nvidia Chips Data Center Siam AI Cloud Intellectual Property

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