Texas Grid Stability Threatened as Data Centers and Crypto Miners Fail Reliability Tests

Data centers and cryptocurrency mining facilities in Texas have failed critical reliability tests, posing a risk of power outages during peak summer demand, according to the state grid operator ERCOT.

The rapid expansion of data centers processing vast amounts of data for artificial intelligence and crypto mining is placing unprecedented strain on power grids across the United States, with Texas emerging as a critical case study.

According to a recent report from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), several large data centers and cryptocurrency facilities planning to connect to the Texas power grid ahead of peak summer demand have failed key reliability tests. This failure raises the risk of power outages just as electricity use hits its seasonal high, threatening both consumer stability and economic activity in the state.

Unlike traditional industrial customers, which typically draw electricity in a steady and predictable manner, these modern facilities are engineered to cut their connection to the grid at the first sign of trouble to protect their sensitive equipment and maintain service continuity. While designed to safeguard their own operations, this automated disconnection makes them an unpredictable and potentially destabilizing force on grids already under pressure from rising demand.

The issue came to a head when four groups of unnamed large electricity users, including data centers and crypto miners, abruptly disconnected from the Texas grid during a test of how they would handle routine voltage disturbances. ERCOT's report, dated May 21, highlighted that such abrupt drops in demand can knock the grid off balance and trigger wider outages.

The council reviewed approximately 20 gigawatts of large customers seeking to connect to the system, including eight projects totaling roughly 3.9 gigawatts aiming to start up before July 1. Simulations of transmission system disturbances identified four groups of large power users that could each trigger more than 5,000 megawatts of demand tripping under certain fault conditions. To put that in perspective, such a sudden drop is equivalent to the electricity consumption of a large city like Boston.

ERCOT has stated it is reviewing these test failures and drawing up plans to protect the grid from such disruptions, noting that so-called voltage ride-through failures have become a top priority for its board as more data centers and crypto miners seek interconnection. Since 2023, ERCOT has identified at least 26 events in which these facilities abruptly disconnected because they could not handle disturbances in the flow of electricity.

A stark example occurred in December 2022 when a failed transformer at a substation in west Texas caused nearly 400 crypto miners, data centers, and oil and gas production facilities to unplug without warning. The mass disconnection produced a surplus of nearly 1,700 megawatts of electricity, about 5% of the grid's total demand at the time, and forced 112 megawatts of power generation to shut down.

In response, ERCOT and state regulators have been tightening interconnection and performance requirements, introducing new rules aimed at ensuring such facilities can ride through voltage and frequency disturbances without disconnecting. The challenge ahead is monumental: balancing the explosive growth of energy-intensive digital infrastructure with the need for a stable and reliable power supply for millions of Texans.

As summer heat drives demand to record highs, the outcome of these efforts could determine whether Texas avoids a repeat of past grid crises





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