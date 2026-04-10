Tesla Reportedly Developing New Compact Electric SUV, Targeting Lower Price Point

Tesla is reportedly developing a new compact electric SUV, aiming to lower the entry price point for its EV lineup. The new model, designed from scratch, will be smaller than the Model Y and is expected to be manufactured primarily in Shanghai.

Tesla is reportedly developing an all-new compact electric SUV , signaling a strategic move to lower the entry price point of its electric vehicle lineup. According to a recent Reuters report, multiple sources familiar with the matter indicate that the project is in its early stages. The company has recently reached out to suppliers to discuss component specifications and manufacturing processes, laying the groundwork for the production of this new EV.

Unlike earlier expectations, the new SUV is not intended to be a stripped-down variant of an existing model like the Model 3 or Model Y. Instead, it is being designed as a completely fresh design, tailored to meet the needs of a more cost-conscious market segment. This approach highlights Tesla's commitment to expanding its reach and making electric vehicles more accessible to a broader consumer base. \The new SUV, according to sources, is expected to measure around 4.28 meters in length, positioning it squarely in the compact crossover category. This places it significantly smaller than the Model Y and aligns it with the size of vehicles commonly seen in urban markets around the world. Cost reduction is a primary focus for Tesla with this new model. The sources suggest that the SUV will likely be equipped with a smaller battery pack and a single electric motor. These changes are expected to contribute to lower production costs and a lighter overall vehicle weight compared to the Model Y. While the specific details are still emerging, the anticipated lighter weight and reduced battery capacity would likely result in a shorter driving range. This configuration suggests that Tesla might be targeting this model primarily at urban driving and commuting. The trade-off between range and affordability is a calculated move to appeal to markets where the initial purchase price of an EV remains a significant barrier. \Manufacturing for the new compact SUV is expected to primarily take place at Tesla's Gigafactory in Shanghai, according to sources cited in the Reuters report. The company is also considering expanding production to other regions, including the United States and Europe, although the specifics of these plans remain unclear at this stage. The timeline for the new model's debut is also uncertain, with sources suggesting that production is unlikely to begin this year. Given Tesla's history of project delays, such as with the next-generation Roadster and the Semi, the actual launch date could potentially be pushed further out. In a related development, Elon Musk recently confirmed that Tesla has discontinued production of its Model S and Model X EVs, with only a few hundred units still available for sale. This strategic decision is part of Tesla's ongoing efforts to reallocate resources towards its robotics and AI-driven initiatives, underscoring the company’s broader focus on innovation and the future of transportation. While the information in the report is based on unconfirmed reports, the development of a compact, more affordable electric SUV points towards Tesla's ambition to broaden its market presence and solidify its position as a leader in the EV industry





LowyatNET / 🏆 13. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tesla Electric Vehicle SUV Compact SUV EV Model Y Shanghai Elon Musk Affordable EV Reuters

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lelaki guna SUV mewah seludup petrol ke Thailand dicekupRANTAU PANJANG: Taktik seorang lelaki menggunakan kenderaan utiliti sukan (SUV) mewah jenis Toyota Harrier untuk menyeludup petrol ke negara jiran bagi mengaburi mata pihak berkuasa gagal selepas ditahan semalam.

Read more »

Teen Girl Killed By 1,000KG Wooden Beam While Cleaning Temple In SelangorThe structure was reportedly installed less than five years ago.

Read more »

Proton X50 kekal dominasi pasaran automotif negaraProton X50 mengukuhkan kedudukannya sebagai kenderaan utiliti sukan (SUV) paling popular di Malaysia apabila mencatat jualan keseluruhan sebanyak 7,571 unit bagi suku pertama tahun ini, dengan 3,265 unit terjual pada Mac.

Read more »

Tesla Model Y Malaysia: New Zen Grey interior and dark Helix 2.0 wheelsTesla Model Y in Malaysia gets updated with new options. You can order your Model Y with the same Zen Grey interior colour as the Model Y L and darker Helix wheels.

Read more »

CMF Phone 3 Pro Specs Leaked; May Feature Snapdragon 7s Gen 4An industry leakster claims that CMF is developing the CMF Phone 3 Pro, while also revealing several of the device’s supposed specifications.

Read more »

Tesla Model Y Updates: Zen Grey Interior and Darker WheelsTesla's Model Y receives interior and exterior updates, including a 'Zen Grey' interior and darker Helix 2.0 wheels. Despite these enhancements, the prices of the Premium RWD, Premium Long Range RWD, and Premium Long Range AWD models remain unchanged. The article also mentions the launch of the 6-seater Model Y L in Malaysia and the recent January 2026 update which introduced a larger screen.

Read more »