Tesla Model Y L Launches in Malaysia: A 3-Row Electric SUV for RM260,000

Tesla introduces the Model Y L, a 3-row, 6-seater electric SUV, in Malaysia. Priced at RM260,000, the newest addition offers customizable options, advanced features, and impressive performance.

The Tesla Model Y L , a 3-row 6-seater electric SUV , has officially launched in Malaysia , marking a significant addition to the local EV market. Orders opened shortly after its unveiling at Pavilion KL. Potential buyers have the option to experience the Model Y L firsthand at a roadshow held at Pavilion KL until April 12, 2026. Alternatively, viewing is available at Tesla Malaysia locations.

During the launch on April 1st, Tesla provided an indicative price which became the definitive starting price when the configurator went live on Tesla Malaysia's website on April 3rd. The Model Y L is now the fourth Model Y variant offered in Malaysia and, with a price tag of RM260,000, it is also the most expensive. This positioning reflects Tesla’s strategy to offer a diverse range of electric vehicles to cater to varied customer preferences and budgets, solidifying their presence in the growing Malaysian EV landscape.\The Model Y L provides several customization options to enhance the ownership experience. Initially, the vehicle comes in Stealth Grey with a Black interior. Customers can select from a range of exterior paint colors for an additional cost, allowing for personalization. Moreover, upgrades to the Autopilot package are available. However, some advanced features within these upgraded Autopilot packages remain restricted in Malaysia due to regulatory considerations. The Full Self-Driving Capability is offered at RM32,000. The SUV features 19-inch Machine 2.0 wheels as standard, equipped with Continental EcoContact 7 S tyres in a staggered configuration (255/45 front, 275/45 rear). Despite the absence of publicly listed specifications, industry sources suggest the Model Y L incorporates an 82kWh NMC battery combined with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system generating a total output of 340kW (456hp) and 567Nm of torque. The company claims a WLTP-rated range of 681km, a top speed of 201km/h, and an acceleration from 0-100km/h in 5 seconds. This performance is only slightly slower than the Model Y LR AWD variant.\Beyond its core performance and configurability, the Model Y L distinguishes itself with unique features. The 3-row seating arrangement includes captain seats in the second row, enhancing passenger comfort. Exclusive features also include an 18-speaker audio system with a subwoofer, magnetic latches and support legs for the rear cargo cover, and a Powershare feature for Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability. The V2L functionality requires a Tesla Outlet Adapter, which, at the time of the launch, was not yet available in Malaysia. Charging capabilities are another key aspect. The Model Y L supports DC charging at speeds up to 250kW, allowing for approximately 288km of range to be added in just 15 minutes using a Tesla Supercharger. AC charging is supported at speeds up to 11kW, providing flexibility for home and public charging. This combination of range, charging speed, and features positions the Model Y L as a compelling option within the premium electric SUV segment, appealing to families and individuals looking for a spacious, technologically advanced, and environmentally friendly vehicle. The launch underscores Tesla’s commitment to expanding its footprint in Southeast Asia and contributing to the electric vehicle transition in the region





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Tesla Model Y L Electric Vehicle Malaysia SUV

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