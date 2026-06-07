Tesla Launches Cross-Border Service and Support Across Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand

Tesla has introduced a new regional initiative providing cross-country service, Supercharger access, and warranty coverage for owners in Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. The move coincides with the start of Model Y L deliveries in Malaysia and the opening of a new Experience Centre in Johor Bahru.

Tesla has announced a significant expansion of its regional support services for vehicle owners in Malaysia , Singapore , and Thailand . This new initiative provides seamless cross-border coverage, enhancing the ownership experience for those traveling between these three countries.

The comprehensive support includes access to Tesla's Supercharger network, Premium Connectivity services, as well as warranty and aftersales assistance, making international road trips far more convenient. According to the company, owners of the Model 3, Model Y, and the extended-wheelbase Model Y L can utilize service warranty coverage across the three markets. This is facilitated through a combined network of nine Service Centres and Service Express locations, complemented by 12 Tesla Approved Body Shops.

The initiative is further backed by Tesla's 24/7 service hotline, ensuring help is always available. For subscribers to the Premium Connectivity package, roaming-enabled online features remain accessible while traveling abroad, encompassing live traffic and navigation, trip planning, internet browsing, video and music streaming services, and AI-powered functions such as Grok. The announcement coincides with the commencement of deliveries for the new Tesla Model Y L in Malaysia, following its introduction just two months prior.

The six-seater SUV, featuring an extended wheelbase, starts at RM260,000 and introduces a third row of seating, positioning it as the largest passenger vehicle currently offered by Tesla in the local market. To recap, the Model Y L boasts a longer body and wheelbase to accommodate six occupants, while maintaining dual-motor all-wheel drive as standard.

Tesla claims the SUV accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds and offers a WLTP-rated driving range of up to 600 km, combining practicality with performance. In addition to the service expansion and new model rollout, Tesla has opened a new Experience Centre at The Mall, Mid Valley Southkey in Johor Bahru.

Spanning approximately 3,300 square feet, the facility showcases the company's complete Malaysian lineup, including the Model 3, Model Y, and Model Y L. The location also integrates four Tesla Superchargers at the mall's outdoor north entrance, allowing visitors to charge their vehicles while shopping or exploring the showroom. This site contributes to Tesla's broader Southeast Asian charging infrastructure, which currently offers a total of 73 Superchargers in the region.

The company has outlined further expansion plans for the Klang Valley, Penang, Perak, and East Malaysia, signaling its long-term commitment to the market





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Tesla Cross-Border Service Malaysia Singapore Thailand Model Y L Supercharger Electric Vehicle Warranty Aftersales Support

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