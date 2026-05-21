Terengganu state government announces Phase 1 of State Economic Stimulus Action Plan with initiatives to support MSME sector, rice production and economic growth

The Terengganu state government has introduced several initiatives to address the global supply crisis and strengthen economic growth, particularly in the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector and rice production activities. Key initiatives include a moratorium for TUTS borrowers, increased fund allocation, a moratorium for Agricultural Capital Assistance borrowers, rice farmer incentives, a review of construction materials price rates, and targeted small-scale project implementation.

The Terengganu state government has announced Phase 1 of its State Economic Stimulus Action Plan , with several initiatives aimed at strengthening economic growth , supporting the sustainability of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, and enhancing rice production activities during the global supply crisis .

These measures include a moratorium for borrowers under the Terengganu Sejahtera Entrepreneur Fund Scheme (TUTS) for seven months, an increase in fund allocation, a moratorium for Agricultural Capital Assistance Scheme borrowers, incentives for rice farmers, a review of construction materials price rates, and small-scale project implementation. The state government will also review the 2026 Budget and carry out a realignment based on needs and targeted strategies towards strengthening the economy





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Terengganu State Government State Economic Stimulus Action Plan Micro Small And Medium Enterprises (MSME) Sector Rice Production Global Supply Crisis Initiatives Months Incentives Alocation Economic Growth Budget Alienation 'Terengganu' 'Economy'

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