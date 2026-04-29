Terengganu Police Crack Down on Counterfeit MyKad Syndicate, Arrest Two Suspects

Terengganu police have dismantled a counterfeit national identification card (MyKad) syndicate, arresting two suspects with prior drug-related records. The operation recovered forgery equipment, fake documents, and financial instruments, with investigations ongoing under multiple legal provisions.

Terengganu police have dismantled a counterfeit national identification card (MyKad) syndicate after arresting two suspects aged 35 and 39, who are currently under seven-day remand to assist investigations.

Terengganu Police Chief Datuk Mohd. Khairi Khairuddin revealed that both suspects were apprehended during a raid on April 23 in Besut, near Kuala Terengganu. Background checks showed that both individuals had four prior criminal records related to drug offenses. During the raid, police seized various equipment believed to be used for counterfeiting activities, including two laptops, two printers, a laminating machine, and 110 blank cards.

Communication devices such as multiple mobile phones, SIM cards from several telecom companies, and mobile WiFi devices were also confiscated. The operation uncovered 12 Malaysian identification cards, two driving licenses, and numerous cut-outs of names and identification numbers suspected to be used for document forgery.

Additionally, several bank cards from various institutions, e-wallet cards, and RM550 in cash were seized. The 39-year-old suspect has a background in information technology engineering and is acquainted with the other suspect. All the confiscated MyKads bore the names and identification numbers of real individuals, but further examination revealed that the photos on the cards had been altered and did not match the official records of the National Registration Department.

Police have contacted the individuals whose personal information was misused, and all confirmed they had not authorized any party to use their details. Authorities believe the suspects were directly involved in printing and counterfeiting MyKads for financial fraud. The case is being investigated under Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, as well as forgery offenses and misuse of identification cards under the National Registration Act 1959 and Sections 420 and 468 of the Penal Code





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Terengganu Police Counterfeit Mykad Financial Fraud Drug Offenses National Identification

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