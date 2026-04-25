Terengganu Peat Swamp Fire: Helicopter Deployed as Blaze Threatens Homes

A large peat swamp fire in Dungun, Terengganu, is being fought by 52 personnel, with a helicopter assisting in water-bombing operations. The fire, believed to be caused by open burning, has affected 32 hectares and is spreading towards Kampung Baru, Kuala Abang. Vulnerable residents are advised to relocate due to health risks from the smoke.

A significant peat swamp forest fire is currently raging near Kampung Baru , Kuala Abang in Dungun , Terengganu , prompting a substantial response from the Fire and Rescue Department.

The blaze, which originated on Thursday, April 23rd, is suspected to be the result of uncontrolled open burning and has already consumed approximately 32 hectares of land. The situation is particularly concerning due to the fire’s proximity to residential areas and the challenging conditions hindering firefighting efforts. Authorities have deployed a helicopter to bolster ground teams and contain the rapidly spreading flames.

The Agusta AW139 helicopter, dispatched from the Northern Territory Air Base in Bertam, Penang, is being utilized for water-bombing operations in areas inaccessible to firefighters on the ground. This aerial support is crucial for reaching the heart of the fire and delivering water directly to the affected areas.

Furthermore, the helicopter is also being employed to transport firefighting personnel to remote and difficult-to-reach locations, accelerating containment and extinguishing procedures. The primary challenge facing firefighters is the combination of strong, shifting winds and dwindling water sources within the peat swamp. These winds are exacerbating the fire’s spread, pushing it towards populated areas and creating thick smoke that is impacting the health of residents in nearby settlements.

The drying up of swamp water, a natural resource typically used to combat such fires, is further complicating the situation. Firefighters are now relying on water sourced from fire hydrants to protect residential areas, but accessing sufficient water remains a logistical hurdle. A total of 52 personnel are currently engaged in the firefighting operation, working tirelessly to establish firebreaks and prevent further expansion of the blaze. The focus remains on safeguarding lives and property, particularly in Kampung Baru, Kuala Abang.

The department is actively monitoring the fire’s trajectory and adjusting strategies as needed to adapt to the changing conditions. The terrain itself presents a significant obstacle, with the deep peat making it difficult to fully extinguish the fire and increasing the risk of it reigniting. Given the potential health risks associated with the heavy smog, authorities are strongly advising vulnerable individuals – those who are unwell, the elderly, infants, and children – to temporarily relocate to safer environments.

Exposure to the smoke can exacerbate respiratory conditions and pose a serious threat to these groups. The Fire and Rescue Department is working closely with local health officials to monitor air quality and provide guidance to residents. The situation remains fluid, and continuous assessment is being conducted to determine the evolving needs of the community. Residents are urged to remain vigilant, follow official advisories, and report any new developments or concerns to the authorities.

The department is committed to containing the fire as quickly and safely as possible, minimizing the impact on the environment and the well-being of the local population. The long-term implications of the fire, including the ecological damage to the peat swamp forest, are also being considered, and plans for post-fire rehabilitation will be developed in due course. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of uncontrolled open burning and the importance of responsible land management practices





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Peat Swamp Fire Terengganu Dungun Firefighting Helicopter Kampung Baru Kuala Abang Open Burning Smoke Relocation

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