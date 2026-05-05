Teoh Beng Hock’s Family Files Fresh Application for Murder Investigation

The family of the late Teoh Beng Hock has filed a new application with the High Court seeking to compel police to investigate his death as a murder, 17 years after the incident. They are seeking a court declaration and an order for a completed investigation within 120 days.

Kuala Lumpur, May 5 – The family of the late Teoh Beng Hock has reignited their pursuit of justice, filing a new legal application to compel the police to investigate his death as a murder.

This action comes seventeen years after the tragic incident and follows years of frustration with previous investigations that have yielded no conclusive results or prosecutions. The application, submitted to the High Court last month, seeks a formal court declaration recognizing Teoh’s death as a murder case and a binding order for the police to complete a thorough murder investigation within a 120-day timeframe from the issuance of the court order.

This renewed legal challenge underscores the family’s unwavering determination to uncover the truth surrounding Teoh’s death and hold those responsible accountable. Lead counsel Ramkarpal Singh, addressing a press conference, detailed the family’s long-standing concerns regarding the handling of the case and their belief that a murder investigation is warranted based on available evidence and previous court rulings.

The court has scheduled a hearing for May 18, and the necessary legal documents will be formally served to the Attorney General’s Chambers, initiating the judicial review process. This development marks a significant step in the family’s ongoing fight for justice and raises renewed scrutiny on the authorities’ handling of the Teoh Beng Hock case.

The family’s previous attempts to secure a murder investigation were met with limited success, with police focusing primarily on charges of wrongful confinement under Section 342 of the Penal Code. This narrow focus, as highlighted by co-counsel Lim Wei Jiet, was deemed inadequate given the circumstances of Teoh’s death and the gravity of the allegations surrounding it. The wrongful confinement investigation, considered a minor offense, failed to address the core questions surrounding the cause of death and potential foul play.

Prior to 2018, some investigation papers were opened, but their scope and direction remained unclear, leaving the family in a state of uncertainty and dissatisfaction. The tragic events unfolded in July 2009 when Teoh Beng Hock, an aide to then Selangor executive councillor Ean Yong Hian Wah, was found dead on the fifth floor of Plaza Masalam in Shah Alam. This occurred shortly after he had been questioned at the Selangor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office.

An initial inquest into his death returned an open verdict, failing to definitively determine the cause or manner of death. However, the Court of Appeal in 2014 overturned this verdict, ruling that Teoh’s death was a result of actions by “one or more unknown persons,” specifically including MACC officers.

Despite this significant ruling, subsequent investigations, including two special investigation teams established in 2011 and 2015, were ultimately closed with a “no further action” (NFA) classification by the public prosecutor, citing insufficient evidence for prosecution. More recently, the police completed an investigation into the charge of wrongful confinement in 2024, following a court order.

However, the Attorney General’s Chambers again classified the case as NFA, maintaining that there was insufficient evidence to pursue charges against any individual. This latest decision prompted the family to file the current application, seeking a more comprehensive and focused murder investigation. The family believes that the existing evidence, coupled with the Court of Appeal’s ruling, warrants a renewed and thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding Teoh’s death.

They hope that the court will recognize the need for a dedicated murder investigation and compel the police to act accordingly, finally bringing closure to this long-standing and deeply painful case. The outcome of this judicial review will have significant implications for the pursuit of justice in the Teoh Beng Hock case and could potentially lead to a re-opening of the investigation with a new focus on identifying and prosecuting those responsible for his death.

The family remains resolute in their commitment to seeking truth and accountability, and they are hopeful that the court will provide them with the opportunity to finally achieve justice for Teoh Beng Hock





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Teoh Beng Hock Murder Investigation Judicial Review Police Investigation Attorney General’S Chambers MACC Wrongful Confinement Court Of Appeal Open Verdict No Further Action

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