Tengku Zafrul Proposes to Contest in Selangor for GE16

Senior Political Adviser Tengku Zafrul has submitted a proposal to PKR leadership to be fielded as a candidate in Selangor for the 16th General Election, leaving the decision of the constituency to the party.

Senior Political Adviser to the Prime Minister, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, has formally proposed to contest a parliamentary seat in Selangor in the upcoming 16th General Election ( GE16 ).

Tengku Zafrul, who is also a member of PKR's Ampang division, stated that he has submitted the proposal to the party's leadership for consideration, with the final decision resting on party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. He made the announcement during a press conference after attending the Yayasan TZA Appreciation Ceremony at Pavilion Hotel in Kuala Lumpur on June 18, 2026.

'I have put forward a proposal that, should there be an election, particularly the general election, I be given the opportunity to contest in Selangor, but no final decision has been made,' he said. Tengku Zafrul emphasized that he does not have a preferred constituency and will leave the choice entirely to the party leadership. He noted that he has been actively involved in the Ampang and Pandan areas, where he has been asked to assist as a party representative.

In Pandan, there is currently no Member of Parliament, creating a vacancy that could be filled. He also monitors developments in Ampang on behalf of the party. Tengku Zafrul's political journey saw a significant shift last year. On May 30, 2025, he resigned from the United Malays National Organisation (Umno) and subsequently joined PKR.

Prior to that, he had contested the Kuala Selangor parliamentary seat under the Barisan Nasional coalition in the 15th General Election (GE15). Following his move to PKR, party vice-president Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari announced Tengku Zafrul's appointment as the party's monitoring officer for the Pandan and Ampang parliamentary constituencies. This role aligns with PKR's decision to designate Pandan as a special constituency under the direct supervision of Anwar.

The proposal to contest in Selangor reflects Tengku Zafrul's growing influence within PKR and his ambition to secure a parliamentary seat in a state that is a political stronghold for the party. Selangor, being the most populous state and a key battleground, holds strategic importance for the coalition heading into GE16.

Tengku Zafrul, who currently serves as a senior adviser to the prime minister, brings a wealth of experience from both the government and private sectors, having previously held positions in finance and trade. The Yayasan TZA Appreciation Ceremony, where Tengku Zafrul made these remarks, was an event to honour supporters and contributors of the foundation. The foundation focuses on community development and education. Tengku Zafrul, as its adviser, highlighted the foundation's work in his speech.

He also took questions from reporters regarding his political future. When asked about the possibility of contesting in other states, Tengku Zafrul reiterated his focus on Selangor, particularly the areas where he has been active. He noted that his work in Ampang and Pandan has given him a deep understanding of local issues. The residents have responded positively to his efforts, he said.

The proposal is subject to approval by Anwar, who has the final say on candidate selection. Anwar has yet to comment publicly on the proposal.

However, sources within PKR indicate that the party is considering several candidates for Selangor seats, and Tengku Zafrul's experience and loyalty to the party make him a viable option. In the broader context, PKR is preparing for GE16 by strengthening its presence in Selangor, a state it has governed since 2008. The party aims to retain its seats and possibly gain new ones.

Tengku Zafrul's candidacy could help attract urban and middle-class voters, given his background in economics and international trade. Overall, Tengku Zafrul's proposal marks a significant step in his political career and underscores his ambition to return to Parliament. The coming months will reveal whether the party leadership will accommodate his request and in which constituency he might be fielded





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Tengku Zafrul PKR Selangor GE16 General Election

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