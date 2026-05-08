Tengku Mahkota of Pahang Faces Revenue Impact from Sand Export Ban

Malaysia's Tengku Mahkota of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, has criticized the federal government's ban on river sand exports, stating that Pahang, which is home to the longest river in Peninsular Malaysia, has substantial sand deposits that require dredging to ensure smooth river flow and to prevent flooding. He has called for Putrajaya to approve such exports due to the impact on Pahang's revenue. In response, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has urged Tengku Hassanal to consider the current economic pressures and any leakages that may occur, and asked Finance Minister II Amir Hamzah Azizan to provide a comprehensive explanation of the federal government's allocation for Pahang. Tengku Hassanal has also emphasized that Pahang should be given fair treatment and consideration.

The Tengku Mahkota of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah has expressed concern over the federal government's ban on river sand exports , which has impacted Pahang's revenue.

He has called for Putrajaya to approve such exports due to the state's substantial sand deposits and the need for dredging to maintain river flow and prevent flooding. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has urged Tengku Hassanal to consider the current economic pressures and any leakages that may occur, and asked Finance Minister II Amir Hamzah Azizan to provide a comprehensive explanation of the federal government's allocation for Pahang





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Tengku Mahkota Of Pahang River Sand Exports Ban Pahang's Revenue State's Allocation Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim

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