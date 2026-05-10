Tengku Hassanal to lead Mahkota Borneo Expedition, climb Mount Kinabalu

The Mahkota Borneo Expedition, led by Tengku Mahkota Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, aims to strengthen ties and strategic cooperation between the states of Pahang and Sabah, while fostering the spirit of unity and patriotism among Malaysians. The expedition will commence on May 11 and conclude on May 13.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of the Sultan of Pahang Major General Datuk Mohamed Zahari Yahya announced that Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, the Tengku Mahkota Pahang, has consented to lead the Mahkota Borneo Expedition scheduled from May 11 to 13.

The expedition aims to strengthen ties and strategic cooperation between the states of Pahang and Sabah, while fostering the spirit of unity and patriotism among Malaysians. Tengku Hassanal is expected to arrive at Kota Kinabalu International Airport at about 1 pm on Monday before holding a meeting with Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Musa Aman to exchange ideas and views.

He will also climb Mount Kinabalu accompanied by officers and personnel from the Royal Malaysian Air Force Special Forces (PASKAU) and close aides from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM). The expedition reflects the spirit of leadership, physical endurance, and high discipline consistently instilled by His Royal Highness among the younger generation and the nation's security forces





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Tengku Hassanal Mahkota Borneo Expedition Mount Kinabalu Royal Malaysian Air Force Special Forces Royal Malaysia Police Spirit Of Leadership Physical Endurance High Discipline Younger Generation Nation's Security Forces States Of Pahang And Sabah Malaysia Spirit Of Unity And Patriotism

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