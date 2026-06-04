Tenaga Nasional Berhad Achieves 4.3 GW Renewable Energy Capacity

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has successfully achieved a renewable energy (RE) capacity of 4.3 gigawatts (GW) last year, contributing more than one-third of the country's total renewable energy capacity. The company continues to strengthen its agenda for the country's energy transition through the implementation of the Energy Transition Plan, focusing on the main drivers to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and increase the use of green energy sources.

KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) successfully achieved a renewable energy (RE) capacity of 4.3 gigawatts (GW) last year, contributing more than one-third of the country's total renewable energy capacity.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) President, Tan Sri Abdul Razak Abdul Majid said that the large-scale investment aimed to modernize the national grid, upgrade infrastructure, and accelerate the transition to a clean energy system. The upgrading also includes expanding grid connection facilities to support the increasing demand from data centers.

We are very grateful to the government and the Ministry of Energy and Water for their commitment to invest RM43 billion under the Fourth Control Period (RP4) to modernize the national grid





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