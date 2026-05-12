Ten people still missing after capsized boat rescue effort off Malaysia

This news article covers the search and rescue operations for victims of a capsized boat carrying illegal immigrants, stating that 10 people are still unaccounted for. It includes details on the recoveries of four bodies and the expansion of the search area.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency , MMEA, reported that 10 persons were unaccounted for as search and rescue operations continued for victims of a capsized boat carrying illegal immigrants.

Four bodies were recovered in the waters off Pulau Pangkor on the second day. MMEA director Shukri Khotob stated that the bodies were found floating 13 nautical miles from Pulau Talang, near Segari. The search area has been expanded to locate the remaining victims. The search covers an area of 151 square nautical miles, located 8.2 nautical miles northwest of Pulau Pangkor.

The MMEA received a report from a local fisherman who spotted the victims floating at sea and requested assistance. The vessel, carrying 37 persons, is believed to have departed from Kisaran, Indonesia, on May 9, with destinations in Malaysia, including Penang, Terengganu, Selangor, and Kuala Lumpur. The search operation was suspended at 10pm and will resume at 7.30am tomorrow





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Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency Search And Rescue Operation Boat Rescue Effort Illegal Immigrants Recovers Bodies

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