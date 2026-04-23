Telekom Malaysia in Talks to Secure 2026 FIFA World Cup Broadcast Rights

Telekom Malaysia is in discussions with RTM to jointly acquire the broadcast rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, sparking debate over public funding and the financial viability of the deal. Concerns remain about recouping costs due to match timings and economic pressures.

Telekom Malaysia is rapidly positioning itself as a central contender in the pursuit of broadcast rights for the highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup. Reliable sources within the industry reveal that Telekom Malaysia , leveraging its Unifi TV platform, is currently engaged in advanced discussions with Radio Televisyen Malaysia ( RTM ) regarding a potential joint acquisition of the broadcasting rights for the prestigious football tournament.

The 2026 World Cup is slated to be hosted across three North American nations – the United States, Canada, and Mexico – from June 11th to July 19th. The potential involvement of RTM, a publicly funded broadcaster, has sparked debate concerning the appropriate use of public resources, particularly as Telekom Malaysia simultaneously evaluates the financial viability of securing the complete rights package.

While negotiations are progressing, it’s important to note that no definitive agreement has been reached at this juncture, although discussions are reportedly taking place at the highest board levels within both organizations. The recent attention to the broadcasting rights follows a statement last week from the Youth and Sports Ministry, alongside other pertinent government agencies, indicating their intention to initiate discussions surrounding the acquisition of rights for the tournament.

Initially, FIFA had established a price tag of US$50 million (approximately RM197.5 million), a figure deemed excessively high and prohibitive by most local broadcasting entities. Although the asking price has reportedly been reduced to around US$35 million (RM138.3 million), industry stakeholders remain cautiously optimistic, expressing concerns about the return on investment.

A significant point of contention revolves around the fundamental question of whether such a substantial expenditure is truly necessary to provide live coverage of the matches to the Malaysian public. Several voices are advocating for Telekom Malaysia, which has made significant investments in building a robust fibre infrastructure network, to explore collaborative arrangements with other telecommunications companies and broadcasters – such as MY TV – to share the financial burden, reduce individual costs, and ultimately offer viewers a wider range of platform options for enjoying the World Cup.

However, the ability to effectively monetize the broadcast or generate a profit remains uncertain. Sports Minister Taufiq Johari has acknowledged the growing public interest in the World Cup, noting an increasing demand for live broadcasts on local television channels. The urgency to finalize broadcast arrangements is intensifying as the tournament’s kick-off date draws nearer.

Sources indicate that a complex interplay of economic pressures, stringent timelines for securing crucial sponsorship deals, and the pervasive uncertainty stemming from ongoing geopolitical tensions – including the conflict in the Middle East – are collectively creating significant challenges for broadcasters attempting to justify the substantial investment required. A primary concern centers on the ability to recoup costs, particularly given the tournament’s scheduling, which will result in numerous matches being played during typical Malaysian working hours.

An industry insider described the situation as a ‘commercial challenge,’ highlighting that matches scheduled for morning or late afternoon will likely attract significantly lower viewership compared to prime-time fixtures, thereby limiting potential advertising revenue and sponsorship opportunities. This situation is not isolated to Malaysia; similar difficulties are reportedly being experienced in other regional markets, including India and Thailand, as they also navigate the complexities of securing broadcast rights.

The overall landscape suggests a challenging negotiation process and a potential scramble to ensure Malaysian football fans have access to the 2026 FIFA World Cup





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