Teenagers Arrested in Johor Baru in Connection with Abandoned Newborn

Two local teenagers in Johor Baru have been arrested in connection with the abandonment of a newborn baby girl in Taman Universiti, Skudai. The suspects tested positive for drugs. The baby, found in the parking lot of a surau, is in stable condition.

JOHOR BARU : Authorities have apprehended two local teenagers in Taman Universiti Skudai, near Johor Baru , following the abandonment of a newborn baby girl. The individuals, an 18-year-old male and a 19-year-old female, were taken into custody early Tuesday morning, at approximately 2:15 AM, confirmed Assistant Commissioner Radin Ramlan Radin Taha, the Johor Baru North OCPD. Preliminary investigations indicate that neither suspect possessed any prior criminal history. Further compounding the situation, initial tests revealed that both teenagers had tested positive for illicit substances. The case has sent shockwaves through the local community, raising concerns about the welfare of the child and the circumstances leading to the abandonment. The swift action of the police underscores their commitment to protecting vulnerable members of society and bringing those responsible for such acts to justice. The community is now seeking answers and supporting the ongoing investigation. The incident highlights the complex challenges that young people sometimes face and the need for comprehensive support systems to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.

Assistant Commissioner Radin Ramlan elaborated on the ongoing investigation, stating that the pair had been remanded on Tuesday, April 14th, to facilitate further inquiries. The investigation is being conducted under Section 317 of the Penal Code, which specifically addresses the exposure and abandonment of a child under the age of 12 by a parent or a person responsible for the child's care. This legal framework reflects the seriousness with which the authorities are treating the case, emphasizing the gravity of the offense. The implications of this law are far-reaching, with potential penalties including imprisonment and other legal consequences. The investigation is also expected to delve deeper into the reasons behind the abandonment, attempting to determine the motivations and circumstances surrounding the incident. This will likely involve interviews with the suspects, as well as an examination of their social backgrounds and any potential contributing factors. The authorities are working diligently to gather evidence and build a comprehensive understanding of the situation.

The abandoned baby girl was discovered on Sunday, April 11th, at around 7:33 PM in the parking lot of a surau in Taman Universiti, Skudai. A witness, alerted by the sound of a baby's cries emanating from the car park area, made the heartbreaking discovery. The infant was found wrapped in a towel, still connected to the umbilical cord, indicating that she had been recently born. Promptly after the discovery, the baby was rushed to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital for medical examination and treatment. Medical professionals have confirmed that the baby is currently in stable condition, which is a testament to the swift and efficient response of the individuals who found her and the medical team that provided immediate care. The hospital is continuing to monitor the baby's health closely. The investigation now will also include identifying the baby's parents. The community has shown overwhelming support for the baby. Resources will be needed to support the child





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Baby Abandonment Johor Baru Teenagers Arrest Child Welfare

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