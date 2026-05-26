Teenager Missing on Bukit Changkat Asa Found Dead; Post‑Mortem to Determine Cause

The body of 16‑year‑old Nur Izzati Humaira Azizul, missing for four days during a hike in Hulu Selangor, was recovered and taken for autopsy. Police reclassify the case as sudden death and launch a full forensic investigation.

KUALA LUMPUR - The body of Nur Izzati Humaira Azizul, a 16‑year‑old girl who vanished while hiking at Bukit Changkat Asa in the Hulu Bernam area of Hulu Selangor, was transferred to Sungai Buloh Hospital for a post‑mortem examination on Tuesday morning.

According to the district police chief, Assistant Commissioner of Police Ibrahim Husin, the remains were recovered by the search and rescue team at approximately 11:58 a.m., roughly one kilometre from the incident command post that had been set up after the girl was reported missing. The discovery came on the fourth day of an intensive search that involved more than one hundred and fourteen volunteers and officials drawn from the police force, the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia, the Civil Defence Force, experienced mountain guides and local community members who answered the call for assistance.

The investigation has now been reclassified as a case of sudden death, shifting away from its original designation as a missing‑persons inquiry. Police officials emphasized that the reclassification does not pre‑empt a full forensic analysis; a comprehensive autopsy will be conducted to determine the precise cause of death. The authorities have asked the public to refrain from speculation until the official findings are released.

In a statement released on Tuesday, ACP Ibrahim Husin reiterated that every possible avenue would be pursued to understand the sequence of events that led to the tragic outcome, and that families of the victim would be kept fully informed throughout the process. According to eyewitness accounts, Nur Izzati had been hiking with her family on the weekend of 23 May.

At about 10:50 a.m. on Saturday, while the group was descending the trail, the teenager reportedly felt unusually hot and fatigued. She chose to walk ahead of the rest of the party, hoping to find a more shaded spot to rest. Within minutes, she lost contact with her family and could not be located despite immediate attempts to backtrack.

The family promptly reported her disappearance to the local police, prompting the activation of a multi‑agency search operation that spanned four days. The operation faced challenging terrain, dense forest cover and variable weather conditions, which slowed progress but did not deter the rescuers. The discovery of her body near the location of the initial incident command post has provided some closure for her grieving relatives, although the circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation.

The case has drawn widespread attention on social media, prompting calls for improved safety measures on popular hiking routes and for better public awareness about the risks associated with solitary trekking in remote areas. The incident has also reignited discussions about the adequacy of emergency response protocols in Malaysia's hill‑walking hotspots. Authorities have pledged to review existing guidelines, enhance coordination among rescue agencies and increase the availability of real‑time tracking devices for hikers.

Meanwhile, community groups have expressed solidarity with the family, organizing memorial vigils and raising funds to support the ongoing forensic work. The post‑mortem results from Sungai Buloh Hospital are expected within the next few days, after which the police will release a detailed report outlining the medical findings and any contributory factors that may have led to the young girl's untimely demise





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Bukit Changkat Asa Missing Hiker Post-Mortem Search And Rescue Sudden Death Investigation

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