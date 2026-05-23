Teenager Beaten and Threatened with Death in Sabah

A 19-year-old man was attacked and threatened with death outside a sundry shop in Ranau, Sabah, Malaysia. The suspect, armed with a knuckle duster, threatened the victim with violence and then assaulted him, causing injuries. Police are investigating the incident.

A 19-year-old man was attacked and threatened with death outside a sundry shop in Ranau , Sabah , Malaysia . The incident occurred on Tuesday evening around 6pm.

The victim, who was shopping for groceries, was assaulted by an unidentified man wearing a helmet. The suspect, armed with a knuckle duster, threatened the victim with violence, stating, "Do you want this? It’s been a long time since I killed anyone. Do you want to die?

" The suspect then punched and kicked the victim, causing injuries to his lip and bruising on his back and shoulder. The victim filed a police report on Thursday afternoon. Police are investigating the incident under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt and Section 506 for criminal intimidation. A 34-second video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The Ranau OCPD, Supt Mursalin Mahmud, urged anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation





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Sabah Malaysia Assault Threat Violence Police Investigation Ranau Kampung Matupang

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