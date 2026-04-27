Teenage Student Injured After Falling Into School Well

A 17-year-old student sustained injuries after falling into a deep well at a religious secondary school in Tumpat. The incident occurred while the student was preparing for an examination, and he required eight stitches for his head injury. Rescue efforts were hampered by the well's depth, leaving the student in a precarious situation before help arrived.

TUMPAT: A 17-year-old male student suffered eight stitches after falling into a 5.5-meter-deep well at a religious secondary school here. The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. when the victim, a Form Five student, was standing on a concrete-covered well that suddenly collapsed beneath him.

According to sources, the student had just finished performing his sunat prayers at the school’s prayer hall and was preparing for an Arabic language examination scheduled for 11 a.m. The source explained that while waiting for the exam to begin, the student was seen stepping on the concrete cover of the well. The well, located in front of the prayer hall, is a common resting spot for students as it is equipped with stone tables and chairs.

Before the source could warn him, a loud thud was heard, followed by the student’s screams. The source rushed to the well and found the student conscious but with a head injury. A gardener attempted to rescue him using a ladder but could only descend halfway due to shortness of breath. Earlier reports by Utusan Malaysia stated that a Form Five student faced a harrowing moment after falling into a 5.48-meter-deep well at a school in the area.

The incident happened at 9:10 a.m. when the victim was sitting on the concrete cover of the well before his examination





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Student Injury School Accident Well Fall Rescue Operation Education Safety

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