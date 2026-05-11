Teenage cosplayer arrested after assaulting convicted child sex offender Amos Yee at anime convention in Suntec Singapore

A teenage cosplayer has been charged with assault and being a public nuisance after allegedly assaulting convicted child sex offender Amos Yee at an anime convention in Suntec Singapore. The incident occurred during a pop-culture event called Doujima, which was held at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre on Saturday and Sunday.

An 18-year-old cosplayer has been charged with assault and being a public nuisance after allegedly assaulting convicted child sex offender Amos Yee at an anime convention in Suntec Singapore .

The incident occurred during a pop-culture event called Doujima, which was held at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre on Saturday and Sunday. Yee, who returned to Singapore in March after being removed from the United States, has also been charged in Singapore under the Enlistment Act over alleged national service-related offences





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Anime Convention Doujima Doujin Market Suntec Singapore Convention And Exhibition Cen Amos Yee Assault Being A Public Nuisance Convicted Child Sex Offender Teenage Cosplayer Bosco Chun Ho Wang Court Documents Enlistment Act Singapore United States

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