Teen Squash Sensation Jinoreeka Ning Upsets Top Seed, Heads to Egypt for Elite Training

15-year-old Jinoreeka Ning from Ipoh, Perak, has stunned the squash community by winning the CIMB SRAM Satellite Championship 2026, defeating the top-seeded Anrie Goh. Her father is investing significantly in her training, including a trip to Egypt to learn from renowned coach Omar Aziz.

Rising squash talent Jinoreeka Ning has emphatically demonstrated her potential, causing a significant upset by defeating a much more experienced opponent in the final of the CIMB SRAM Satellite Championship 2026.

The match took place at the Jalan Duta Squash Complex in Kuala Lumpur. The 15-year-old from Ipoh, Perak, triumphed over Anrie Goh, 19, the top seed, with a decisive score of 11-6, 11-4, 12-10 in the Under-19 category. This victory underscores Jinoreeka’s burgeoning skill and positions her as a player to watch in the competitive world of squash. To nurture and further develop this promising talent, Jinoreeka’s father, Manivannan Ramasamy, has meticulously planned a training program for her.

A key component of this program involves a trip to Egypt, chosen for its access to world-class coaching. Manivannan revealed that he and Jinoreeka will be travelling to Egypt on June 16th for a two-week intensive training camp under the guidance of Omar Aziz. Aziz is a highly respected coach known for having mentored numerous world champions, including Nouran Gohar, Hania El Hammamy, Karim Gawad, and Youssef Ibrahim.

Manivannan is personally investing RM20,000 to cover the coaching fees for this invaluable two-week period. He expressed confidence in Aziz’s ability to elevate Jinoreeka’s game, noting that the coach proactively offered to train her after reviewing her ranking and recognizing her potential. The commitment demonstrates the family’s dedication to providing Jinoreeka with the best possible resources to succeed. Should the Egypt training not materialize, Manivannan has identified Kuala Lumpur as the next best location for Jinoreeka’s development.

He explained that Perak lacks the necessary infrastructure – specifically, qualified coaches and competitive training partners – to support her growth. Despite Jinoreeka attending Sekolah Menangah Kebangsaan Perempuan Methodist in Ipoh, Manivannan is prepared to make frequent commutes between Ipoh and Kuala Lumpur to ensure she has access to superior training facilities. In Kuala Lumpur, she will benefit from the support of Malaysian coaches and a pool of talented players who can serve as valuable sparring partners.

Manivannan emphasized his willingness to make sacrifices for his daughter’s future. Regarding potential support from the Squash Racket Association of Malaysia (SRAM), Manivannan mentioned the option of Jinoreeka attending the Bukit Jalil Sports School (SSBJ) with SRAM’s assistance.

However, he has chosen to personally oversee her development, prioritizing a less pressured environment. He stated his intention to avoid placing undue expectations on Jinoreeka, acknowledging that her dedication to squash already requires sacrifices, such as limited free time for leisure activities. He respects her commitment and supports her chosen path. He believes in allowing her to develop at her own pace, focusing on her enjoyment of the sport rather than solely on achieving world championship titles





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Squash Jinoreeka Ning CIMB SRAM Satellite Championship Egypt Training Omar Aziz

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