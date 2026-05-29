Teen Killed in Terengganu Collision with ATV Driver Suspected of Drug Influence

A 16-year-old boy died after his car collided with an all-terrain vehicle on a road in Besut, Terengganu. The ATV driver is suspected of being under the influence of drugs and has been detained. The accident investigation is ongoing under road traffic laws.

A 16-year-old male teenager was killed in a collision between the car he was driving and an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) on Jalan Bukit Payong, Jerteh, Besut , Terengganu , yesterday afternoon around noon.

The victim, Muhammad Azmil Hakimi Abdullah, a resident of Kampung Bukit Payong, was pronounced dead at the scene due to severe injuries. Preliminary police investigations, led by Deputy Superintendent Md. Sani Md Saleh, Acting District Police Chief of Besut, indicated that the driver of the all-terrain vehicle is believed to have been under the influence of illegal substances. Initial urine screening tests reportedly detected the presence of ketamine, a controlled drug.

According to the police statement, officers responded to the incident after being alerted by the public. The investigation revealed that the victim was driving in his lane when he noticed an ATV approaching from the opposite direction, driven erratically. The ATV then unexpectedly swerved into the victim's lane. In an attempt to avoid a collision, the victim steered into the oncoming lane, but at the same moment, the ATV returned to its original path, resulting in a head-on collision.

The victim's body was transported to Besut Hospital for a post-mortem examination, while the ATV driver was taken into custody by the Besut District Criminal Investigation Narcotics Department for further investigation and drug-related offenses. The suspect is currently detained under Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, and the accident investigation is being conducted under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987





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Terengganu Besut Traffic Accident Teenager Death Drug Influence ATV Collision Ketamine Police Investigation Road Transport Act Dangerous Drugs Act

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