Teen Girl Assaulted by Female Students in Kota Kinabalu

A 13-year-old girl has reported an alleged assault by a group of female students in Kota Kinabalu, with investigations ongoing under sections of the Penal Code for rioting and criminal intimidation.

A 13-year-old girl has filed a police report alleging she was assaulted by a group of female students in an incident that took place in Kota Kinabalu on May 22.

Acting City police chief Supt Syed Lot Syed Ab Rahman confirmed the report was made at around 7.51am on May 23, following the circulation of a viral video on social media showing a female student being beaten outside a school. Initial investigations revealed the victim was allegedly assaulted by five female students at around 8am, resulting in bruises on both shoulders and legs, bruising to the left ear, and a minor injury to the left knee.

Further investigations found that the victim and suspects, who are students from various schools in the area, were believed to be acquainted through a WhatsApp group. The victim was allegedly taken to the location by two suspects before the group assaulted her over a misunderstanding and dissatisfaction towards the victim. The case is currently being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting and Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation





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Assault Teen Girl Female Students Kota Kinabalu Police Report Rioting Criminal Intimidation

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