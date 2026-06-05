Technology Stocks Plunge as Wall Street's Nine-Week Rally Ends on Jobs Report and Fed Fears

A surge in technology stocks came to a halt following a stronger-than-expected US jobs report, which fueled concerns about persistent inflation and a less accommodative Federal Reserve. The selloff, concentrated in semiconductors, erased over $1 trillion in market value and ended the S&P 500's longest weekly winning streak in almost two years.

The stock market 's impressive nine-week winning streak came to an abrupt end on Friday, as technology stocks experienced their most significant daily drop since April 2025.

This downturn was triggered by a robust May jobs report that heightened concerns about the Federal Reserve maintaining a more restrictive monetary policy. The selling pressure was particularly acute in semiconductor and other technology-related stocks, which had been the primary drivers of recent record highs for the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500. All three major US stock indexes closed substantially lower, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq suffering its largest one-day percentage loss in over a year.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index endured its biggest plunge since March 2020, resulting in a staggering erosion of more than $1 trillion in market value. The S&P 500's nine-week consecutive gain, its longest streak since late 2023, was snapped. Market strategists noted that after a sustained rally, particularly in the tech and semiconductor sectors, the market was ripe for a correction, and the stronger-than-expected employment data provided the catalyst.

The report showed the US economy added 172,000 jobs in May, far exceeding forecasts, while the unemployment rate remained stable at 4.3%. This solid performance, while reassuring about the economy's underlying strength, effectively diminished near-term expectations for an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve. In fact, financial markets now price in a notable probability of a rate hike by the end of the year.

Adding to the negative sentiment were ongoing geopolitical tensions, including the conflict in the Middle East, which stoke fears about energy prices and broader inflationary pressures. Iran's continued support for Hezbollah and its demands for Israeli troop withdrawals from Lebanon complicate peace efforts and threaten the stability of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical energy chokepoint. Despite the administration's negotiated truces, airstrikes continue, sustaining uncertainty. On the trading floor, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped over 695 points, or 1.35%.

The S&P 500 fell 2.64%, and the Nasdaq plummeted 4.18%. Within the S&P 500, the technology sector was the worst performer, sliding 5.8%. Among individual stocks, Nvidia, the world's most valuable company, declined 6.2%. Other major chipmakers like Intel, Micron, AMD, and Broadcom saw steeper losses ranging from 7.9% to 13.3%.

Lululemon Athletica fell 8.6% after issuing a弱 profit forecast. In contrast, defensive sectors like consumer staples managed gains. Cryptocurrency-related firms, including Coinbase and Strategy, also fell, pressured by a decline in bitcoin's price. In corporate news, S&P Global announced it would not alter eligibility criteria for its major indices, a decision that likely delays the addition of Elon Musk's SpaceX to the S&P 500 following its anticipated IPO.

Meanwhile, chipmaker Marvell Technology, with a valuation exceeding $270 billion, is a potential candidate for inclusion. Market breadth was overwhelmingly negative, with declining issues outnumbering advancers by more than three to one on both the NYSE and Nasdaq. The number of new lows significantly outpaced new highs. Trading volume was elevated compared to recent averages, indicating heightened activity during the selloff





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Stock Market Technology Stocks Semiconductors Federal Reserve Interest Rates Jobs Report Nasdaq S&P 500 Market Correction Inflation Geopolitical Risk Iran Middle East Cryptocurrency Corporate Earnings

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