Tech Giants Push Canada to Strengthen Encryption Protections in Online Safety Bill

Apple and Google are lobbying for amendments to Canada's Bill C-22, seeking judicial oversight and explicit safeguards against secret orders that could compel them to create encryption backdoors. The firms argue such measures would undermine user privacy and transparency, drawing on recent experiences in the UK where Apple withdrew encrypted cloud backups after receiving a secret order. The debate highlights the global struggle between law enforcement access demands and the tech industry's commitment to end-to-end encryption.

Apple and Alphabet's Google are lobbying to amend Canada 's online safety bill, Bill C-22 , to include stronger protections for encryption and judicial oversight. The bill, currently debated in Canada 's House of Commons, is similar to measures in Britain and Australia that aim to give law enforcement access to encrypted data.

Canadian authorities argue the bill would help investigate security threats more quickly. The bill does not explicitly require tech firms to break encryption, but Apple, Google, and Meta oppose it, fearing it could lead to secret orders to create backdoors that would not be disclosed to users. In testimony before the House of Commons' Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security, Google's Jeanette Patell stated that secret orders are out of step with democratic values and would hinder transparency.

Apple's Erik Neuenschwander, when asked if Apple would leave Canada if forced to build a backdoor, declined to speculate, saying the company hopes for positive amendments through continued dialogue. The companies' concerns are heightened by a recent incident in the UK where Apple received a secret order to break encryption, prompting it to withdraw encrypted cloud backup features from that country.

The debate underscores the ongoing tension between government demands for access and tech industry commitments to user privacy and security. As the bill progresses, both sides will continue to clash over the balance between national security and fundamental privacy rights in the digital age





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Encryption Bill C-22 Canada Apple Google Online Safety Backdoor Privacy Law Enforcement Surveillance

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Motor racing-McLaren rue failed tyre gamble on day to forget in CanadaSINGAPORE: Pest control measures will be intensified at train stations and depots, said SMRT after a video of a rat on an East-West Line train circulated online over the weekend.

Read more »

Alphonso Davies to return for Canada despite injuryBayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies has suffered a hamstring strain and will miss the end of the season due to it. The 22 year old Male footballer participated in Canada's final training camp roster ahead of the World Cup. The team based in Charlotte, North Carolina will be announced on Friday by Canada Soccer.

Read more »

Canada eases visa conditions for Malaysian travellersEligible travellers may apply for an electronic travel authorisation instead of a traditional visitor visa when travelling to or transiting through Canada by air.

Read more »

Canada clarifies visa rules for Malaysian travelers, introduces eTA optionDespite headlines suggesting a full visa waiver, Canada still requires most Malaysians to obtain a visa. Eligible travelers can apply for a low-cost electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) if they hold a valid US non‑immigrant visa, while others must secure a traditional visitor visa and attend a biometric appointment in Kuala Lumpur. The eTA is only valid for air entry, not land, sea, or cruise arrivals.

Read more »