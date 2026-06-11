Team Lotus's Malaysia Wins Gold Award and Overall Team Champion at Thailand Ultimate Chef Challenge

Team Lotus's Malaysia achieved a historic milestone on the international culinary stage, securing the Gold Award and being crowned Overall Team Champion at the 12th Thailand Ultimate Chef Challenge (TUCC) 2026. Representing Malaysia under the banner of Team Lotus's Malaysia were the winners of Lotus's Malaysia's Masak-Masak Ceria 2025 Professional Category.

Team Lotus's Malaysia achieved a historic milestone on the international culinary stage, securing the Gold Award and being crowned Overall Team Champion at the 12th Thailand Ultimate Chef Challenge (TUCC) 2026, held in conjunction with THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Representing Malaysia under the banner of Team Lotus's Malaysia were the winners of Lotus's Malaysia's Masak-Masak Ceria 2025 Professional Category. The competition brought together more than 400 chefs from across Asia and beyond, ranging from rising culinary talents to seasoned masters, all competing for top honours in one of the region's most prestigious culinary competitions. Team Lotus's Malaysia distinguished itself by earning the only Gold Award presented in the Team Category, with all other competing teams receiving Silver Awards.

The team further cemented its dominance by being named Overall Team Champion, the title awarded to the team with the highest cumulative score in the Team Category. This achievement was made even more remarkable as TUCC 2026 marked Team Lotus's Malaysia's first-ever participation in the competition. Competing in the Asian Gourmet Challenge, the team impressed judges with a thoughtfully curated menu that celebrated Malaysia's rich multicultural culinary heritage through innovative techniques and refined presentation.

Standout dishes presented included the Fiddle Fern Kerabu Salad Roll with Toasted Coconut Emulsion, Mackerel Otak Mousseline with Otak Sauce, Tom Yam Soup with Shrimp Mosaic, Lamb Patty Braised in Rogan Josh Sauce, Chicken Boxing with Green Masala Curry and the dessert Leum Kleun Lava with Thai Tea Semi-Freddo and Green Thai Tea Foam. The team's success reflects the high standards of talent cultivated through Lotus's Malaysia's Masak-Masak Ceria, the retailer's flagship culinary competition that provides aspiring and professional chefs with a platform to showcase their skills and pursue excellence.

Having emerged as winners of the 2025 Professional Category, the three chefs have now translated their domestic success into international recognition, further elevating Malaysia's standing on the global culinary stage. Mr. Saksit Panurach, Chief Executive Officer of Lotus's Malaysia, said, 'This achievement is a proud moment for Team Lotus's Malaysia and for the Malaysian culinary industry as a whole.

To win the only Gold Award in the Team Category and be crowned Overall Team Champion at a WACS-endorsed international competition is an extraordinary accomplishment. What makes this win even more remarkable is that this was Team Lotus's Malaysia's maiden participation in the Thailand Ultimate Chef Challenge.

Competing against more than 400 chefs from across the region and emerging as the highest scoring team in our debut is a testament to the exceptional talent, dedication and teamwork demonstrated by our chefs. We are immensely proud of their accomplishment and the honour they have brought to Malaysia'.

Lotus's Malaysia congratulates Chef Muhammad Syafiq Syahmi bin Saidon, Chef Leo Wong and Chef Yuventhiran Pillai A/L Arumugam Pillai for their outstanding achievement and for proudly flying the Jalur Gemilang on the international culinary stage. Masak-Masak Ceria is Lotus's Malaysia's flagship culinary competition that celebrates culinary creativity and excellence while providing a platform for aspiring and professional chefs to showcase their skills. The competition aims to nurture culinary talent and promote Malaysia's rich and diverse food heritage.

Also read: M'sian Wows Gordon Ramsay & Other Judges with Roti Canai on MasterChef: Global Gauntlet, Wins Challeng





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