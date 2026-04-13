Teacher Remanded After Fatal Accident at School: Investigation Underway

A female teacher has been remanded following a tragic incident at a school in Kota Bharu where two students were hit, one fatally. The police are investigating the accident, and the teacher is facing legal proceedings.

A 57-year-old female teacher, believed to have hit two students in front of the school prayer room yesterday, was brought to court in Kota Bharu this morning. The teacher arrived in a police truck at 8:40 am wearing a prison uniform. A remand order against her, effective from today until tomorrow, was issued by Magistrate Wan Muhammad Izzat Wan Abdullah. This remand is to facilitate further investigations under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

In the incident that occurred yesterday, a Form One student involved died, while another was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in front of the school prayer room. Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect had pressed the accelerator before the incident occurred. Kota Bharu District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Mohd Azmir Damiri, reported that the incident occurred at 1:50 pm and involved a car driver and two female student victims.

He said that initial investigations revealed that the female driver was believed to have pressed the vehicle's accelerator before losing control and hitting two female students of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tanjung Mas. One of the victims died at the scene due to severe head injuries, while the other was seriously injured and is receiving treatment in the hospital. Commenting further, he said that the vehicle driver did not suffer any injuries and also requested that members of the public who witnessed the accident come forward to assist in the investigation.

Authorities are meticulously collecting evidence, including eyewitness statements and forensic analysis of the vehicle to determine the exact sequence of events. The investigation will also scrutinize the vehicle's maintenance records and the driver's medical history to eliminate other possible contributing factors. The police are committed to ensuring a thorough and transparent investigation, and the public will be updated on significant developments as they unfold.

The community is understandably shaken by the tragedy, and support is being offered to the families of the victims and the school community. Counseling services are being provided to students and staff to help them cope with the emotional impact of the incident. Local authorities are also reviewing safety measures around the school to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

This may include increased traffic patrols, the installation of speed bumps or other traffic calming devices, and improvements to pedestrian crossings and walkways. Furthermore, the authorities have pledged to cooperate fully with the legal proceedings to ensure justice is served, and they are encouraging the public to respect the legal process. The swift action of the police in arresting the suspect and the issuance of the remand order demonstrates their commitment to the investigation.

The focus on establishing the facts of the incident with the application of relevant laws illustrates the seriousness with which this case is being treated. The tragic loss of life and the severe injuries sustained by the students have deeply affected the community, and the ongoing investigation aims to provide answers and a sense of closure. The incident highlights the importance of road safety and the need for drivers to be vigilant, especially in areas with a high concentration of pedestrians, like schools.

The investigation will also look into factors that may have contributed to the accident, such as the condition of the vehicle, weather conditions, and any other external factors. The police have also issued a call for any witnesses to come forward to assist with the investigation. The community is encouraged to cooperate with the authorities and to provide any information that might be helpful in understanding the events that transpired.

This information is critical to ensuring that all aspects of the events are fully evaluated during the investigation. Local leaders and community organizations are also working to support the affected families and to provide emotional support to the students and staff of the school. Counseling services and other resources are being made available to help the community cope with the tragedy.

The school administration is also working closely with the authorities to ensure the safety of students and staff and to prevent future incidents.





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Accident Kota Bharu Teacher Remand Students Investigation Police School

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