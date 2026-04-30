Teacher acquitted of sexually assaulting 15-year-old student

A 32-year-old female teacher has been acquitted of two charges of sexually assaulting her 15-year-old male student three years ago. The acquittal has raised concerns among child rights activists and experts, who fear that the ruling may set a bad precedent for future cases involving children.

A 32-year-old female teacher has been acquitted of two charges of sexually assaulting her 15-year-old male student three years ago, Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court judge Tasnim Abu Bakar ruled that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against the accused at the end of submissions.

She had been charged with allegedly touching the student with sexual intent in a car by the roadside along Jalan Datuk Abdul Malik in Kuala Lumpur at 8pm on 23 June 2023. The second charge involved allegedly causing the boy to touch her with sexual intent at 9pm on the same day at a bus stop along Jalan Raja Muda Abdul Aziz in Kampung Baru.

She was charged under Sections 14(a) and 14(b) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, both of which carry a maximum jail term of up to 20 years. As the accused was a teacher, the charges were read together with Section 16(1) of the same Act, which covers cases involving persons in positions of trust. Judge Tasnim dismissed the case after ruling that the prosecution failed to present sufficient evidence to support the charges.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Nor Aisyah Zanyuin, while lawyers Fadhli Sutris and Ishak Yusof represented the accused. If you or someone you know may be at risk or has experienced sexual abuse or assault, please reach out to these Malaysian organisations. The acquittal has raised concerns among child rights activists and experts, who fear that the ruling may set a bad precedent for future cases involving children.

They argue that the prosecution's failure to provide sufficient evidence should not be used as a basis for acquitting the accused, as it may send the wrong message to potential perpetrators. The case has also sparked a debate on the need for stricter laws and regulations to protect children from sexual abuse and assault.

In Malaysia, the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 is a significant step towards protecting children from sexual abuse, but experts say that more needs to be done to prevent such cases from happening in the first place. The case has also highlighted the importance of providing support and resources to victims of sexual abuse and assault, as well as their families.

The Malaysian government has announced plans to increase funding for child protection services and support groups, but experts say that more needs to be done to ensure that these services are accessible and effective. The case has also raised concerns about the need for greater awareness and education on child sexual abuse and assault, as well as the importance of creating a culture that promotes respect, consent, and healthy relationships.

In conclusion, the acquittal of the 32-year-old female teacher has sparked a heated debate on the need for stronger laws and regulations to protect children from sexual abuse and assault. While the acquittal has raised concerns among child rights activists and experts, it has also highlighted the importance of providing support and resources to victims of sexual abuse and assault, as well as their families.

The case serves as a reminder of the need for greater awareness and education on child sexual abuse and assault, as well as the importance of creating a culture that promotes respect, consent, and healthy relationships





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Teacher Acquitted Sexual Assault Child Abuse Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court

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