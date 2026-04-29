Tax Return Filing Deadline Extended to May 15, 2026

The Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) has extended the deadline for submitting the Tax Return Form (BN) for the Year of Assessment 2025 to May 15, 2026, due to the mandatory e-Filing system. Taxpayers are encouraged to file early to avoid system congestion and penalties.

The Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia ( LHDN ) has announced a significant extension for the submission of Tax Return Form (BN) for the Year of Assessment 2025.

Taxpayers now have until May 15, 2026, to fulfill their tax obligations, a 15-day extension from the previously established deadline of April 30. This extension is directly linked to the nationwide implementation of the mandatory e-Filing system, designed to streamline the tax filing process and enhance accuracy.

The LHDN recognizes that a transition to a fully digital system requires adjustment and aims to provide taxpayers with ample time to familiarize themselves with the new procedures and ensure the completeness and correctness of their submissions. This proactive measure is intended to minimize potential errors and reduce the burden on both taxpayers and the tax administration.

The extension applies to all taxpayers, encompassing individuals and non-individuals alike, including organizations, estates, and Hindu joint families that do not operate a business. The LHDN strongly encourages taxpayers to leverage this extended timeframe by submitting their tax returns well in advance of the May 15, 2026 deadline. Filing early is crucial to avoid potential system congestion that often occurs closer to the final date, ensuring a smoother and more efficient filing experience.

The board emphasizes that proactive submission allows taxpayers to address any queries or issues that may arise without the pressure of an impending deadline. Furthermore, the LHDN reiterated the importance of adhering to the stipulated deadline, highlighting the potential consequences of non-compliance. Under the Income Tax Act 1967, failure to submit tax returns on time or at all can result in penalties and other enforcement actions.

The LHDN is committed to ensuring fair and consistent application of the tax laws and encourages all taxpayers to prioritize their tax obligations. Access to the e-Filing service is readily available through the official LHDN website, specifically at https://mytax.hasil.gov.my, or directly via the main LHDN portal at https://www.hasil.gov.my. These online platforms provide a secure and convenient means for taxpayers to fulfill their tax filing requirements.

To assist taxpayers in navigating the e-Filing process and ensuring accurate submissions, the LHDN recommends referring to the comprehensive explanatory notes accompanying the BN form. These notes provide detailed guidance on completing each section of the form and understanding the relevant tax regulations.

Additionally, taxpayers are advised to thoroughly review all pertinent tax-related documentation before initiating their filing. This includes income statements, receipts, supporting records, and any other relevant financial information. Careful preparation and review are essential to minimize errors and ensure that all necessary information is accurately reported. The LHDN is dedicated to providing taxpayers with the resources and support they need to meet their tax obligations effectively.

This extension, coupled with the availability of online resources and guidance, demonstrates the LHDN’s commitment to facilitating a seamless and compliant tax filing experience for all Malaysians. The board continues to invest in technological advancements and process improvements to enhance the efficiency and accessibility of the tax system, ultimately contributing to a more robust and equitable tax environment. The LHDN also reminds taxpayers to keep accurate records of their tax filings for future reference and potential audits





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