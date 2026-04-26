Tawau Police Operations Result in Arrests for DUI and Traffic Violations

Police in Tawau conducted two operations, Op Mabuk and Op Mentor Aduan, leading to the arrest of individuals for driving under the influence and operating vehicles without valid licenses and documentation. A female clerk and a young male were among those detained, with vehicles seized as evidence.

Tawau , Sabah – A comprehensive police operation conducted on Saturday night resulted in the detention of several individuals for various traffic and related offences. Operation Mabuk, targeting those suspected of driving under the influence, focused on two locations within the Tawau district between 11:00 PM and 1:30 AM.

The operation, spearheaded by the district police, involved a thorough inspection of 48 vehicles and the screening of 50 individuals. The results of the operation highlight the ongoing commitment of law enforcement to ensuring road safety and deterring irresponsible driving behaviour. During Operation Mabuk, a 39-year-old female clerk was among those apprehended.

However, the most significant outcome involved a local woman driver who initially tested positive for alcohol consumption using a Screening Device 2 Plus (SD2+). Following the preliminary test, the suspect was immediately transported to the district police headquarters, specifically to the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division. There, she underwent a more precise and legally admissible test using an Evidential Breath Analyser (EBA II). The results of this secondary test confirmed that her blood alcohol content exceeded the legally permissible limit.

Consequently, her vehicle was impounded and will be subject to further investigation and potential legal action. The police have not released the specific reading obtained from the EBA II, but confirmed it was sufficient to warrant the vehicle seizure and potential charges. This incident underscores the serious consequences of driving under the influence and the rigorous enforcement measures in place to address this dangerous practice.

The police are committed to protecting the public from the risks posed by impaired drivers and will continue to conduct regular operations to detect and apprehend offenders. The use of both the SD2+ and EBA II devices demonstrates a commitment to accurate and reliable testing procedures. In a separate but related enforcement effort, Operation Mentor Aduan targeted individuals operating vehicles without proper documentation. This operation led to the arrest of a 19-year-old local male in the One Arena Kubota area.

The individual was found to be riding a motorcycle without a valid license, and the vehicle’s road tax and insurance had both expired. As a result of these violations, three motorcycles were seized by the authorities. The suspect is now facing charges in court and will be required to answer for his actions. Operation Mentor Aduan is designed to address a range of traffic violations, including those related to vehicle registration and driver licensing.

The seizure of the motorcycles serves as a clear warning to others who may attempt to operate vehicles without adhering to legal requirements. The combined efforts of Operation Mabuk and Operation Mentor Aduan demonstrate a proactive approach to traffic law enforcement in Tawau, aimed at improving road safety and ensuring compliance with regulations.

The police department emphasizes that all drivers have a responsibility to operate their vehicles safely and legally, and those who fail to do so will face the full consequences of the law. Further operations are planned to maintain this level of enforcement and protect the community





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Tawau Sabah Police Operation DUI Traffic Violations Op Mabuk Op Mentor Aduan

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