Tawang Youth Minister Urges Federal Government to Expedite People's Housing Projects

Malaysia's State Youth, Sports and Creative Economy Development Minister Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan has urged the Federal Government to expedite the construction of new people's housing projects in Tawau to address ongoing issues with squatter settlements and provide temporary housing for fire victims.

The Federal Government is urged to expedite the construction of new people’s housing projects in Tawau to address squatter settlement issues and provide homes for fire victims .

State Youth, Sports and Creative Economy Development Minister Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan stated that the lack of proper housing continues to expose residents in densely populated squatter areas to fire risks. He emphasized the need for safer and more conducive housing areas to reduce the vulnerability of residents to fire incidents, which have led to repeated losses and displacements.

The Minister announced that a suitable site in Kampung Kuala Apas has been identified for a proposed low-cost high-rise housing project involving 1,000 units, which has been submitted to the Federal Housing and Local Government Ministry for approval. The assistance provided by the State Government to 20 fire victims from five villages has been emphasized, with a focus on encouraging residents living in high-risk fire areas, especially squatter settlements, to comply with housing construction regulations and electrical wiring rules to prevent fire incidents.

Monitoring and enforcement against illegal electricity connections should be intensified to prevent power supply leakages and improve public safety





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Housing Projects Squatter Settlements Fire Victims Low-Cost High-Rise Housing Project Federal Housing And Local Government Ministry State Government

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