Task Force Formed to Address Rail Disruptions in Singapore

Following a series of rail disruptions in Singapore, a task force has been established to improve rail reliability and responsiveness. The task force, comprising senior leaders from the Land Transport Authority, SMRT, and SBS Transit, will investigate recent incidents, identify areas for improvement, and propose solutions. The task force aims to submit its final recommendations by the end of 2025.

A new task force comprising senior leaders from the Land Transport Authority ( LTA ) and rail operators S MRT and SBS Transit, as well as technical experts from the industry, will be formed to find immediate solutions to improve rail reliability and responses to service disruptions.

This comes after a spate of at least 15 separate rail disruptions hit the MRT and LRT network over the past three months, with the latest involving the suspension of train services on the Thomson-East Coast Line during the morning peak on September 17. The task force will report its findings regularly to Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow and submit its final recommendations by the end of 2025, said LTA and rail operators SMRT and SBS Transit in a joint statement on September 19. It will be chaired by LTA chief executive Ng Lang, and include SMRT group chief executive Ngien Hoon Ping, who was previously LTA chief, as well as SBS Transit’s group chief executive Jeffrey Sim.





