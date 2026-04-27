Tasik Biru Assemblyman Rejects Claims of Singai Village Transfer Under Greater Bau Initiative

Tasik Biru assemblyman Datuk Henry Harry Jinep dismisses rumors that Singai villages would be moved to Petra Jaya, affirming their continued administration under Bau district. He emphasizes the cultural and historical ties of the Bidayuh Bisingai community to Bau and reaffirms the state government’s commitment to inclusive development under the Greater Bau initiative.

Tasik Biru assemblyman Datuk Henry Harry Jinep has strongly refuted claims that several villages in the Singai area would be transferred to Petra Jaya under the Greater Bau initiative.

The Deputy Transport Minister emphasized that Singai will remain under the administration of the Bau district, citing deep historical and cultural ties between the Bidayuh Bisingai community and the region. He highlighted that early developments in education and Christianity in Bau began in Singai, reinforcing its significance to the district. Jinep noted that since Datuk Peter Nansian Ngusie became an elected representative, and later himself, the boundaries of Bau District have remained unchanged.

He vowed to continue defending the Singai area to prevent any transfer to Petra Jaya, stating that such a move would not occur. Jinep made these remarks while officiating at the closing ceremony of the BiSingai Townhall Programme at Datuk Peter Nansian Ngusie Hall, Redeems Centre in Bau on Saturday. He explained that the Greater Bau initiative is part of the state government’s commitment to fostering holistic development in the district, ensuring that rural communities like Singai are not sidelined.

The initiative focuses on both current progress and inclusive future planning, ensuring that all areas within Bau develop in tandem with overall growth. Among the attendees were Association of Research and Development Movement of Singai Sarawak (Redeems) president Datuk Peter Nansian Ngusie, life president Datuk Wilfred Rata Nissom, deputy president Dr Les Met, and Bau district officer Eddy Nayoi.

Jinep’s statements underscore the importance of preserving the cultural and administrative integrity of Singai within Bau, while also highlighting the government’s dedication to balanced development across the district





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Tasik Biru Henry Harry Jinep Singai Greater Bau Bau District

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