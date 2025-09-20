Tariff Fears Dampen World Cup Merchandise Orders in China

Chinese manufacturers face uncertainty as US-China trade tensions impact orders for World Cup merchandise, causing delays and reduced sales.

Saturday, 20 Sep 2025 9:00 PM MYTYIWU, Sept 20 — The shadow of trade tensions hangs heavy over Shang Yabing's knitwear factory in Yiwu , China , casting a pall over World Cup merchandise orders. Racks laden with scarves emblazoned with the logos of national teams, from Ireland to Tanzania, stand as a testament to past successes.

Typically, this time of year would find manufacturers in Yiwu, a global export hub, swamped with orders in anticipation of the upcoming summer football tournament, jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. However, the volatile trade dynamics between Washington and Beijing are causing international buyers to hesitate before committing to large-scale orders with companies like Shang's Yiwu Wells Knitting Product. During a recent visit, Shang was observed diligently overseeing his team as they put the finishing touches on an array of sports-themed accessories. The atmosphere in the bustling workrooms was one of measured optimism, punctuated by a sense of cautious anticipation. Shang, with over a decade of experience in the industry, remarked, “We’ve been producing World Cup-related merchandise for nearly every tournament in the last ten years.” He acknowledged that while they had secured some smaller orders, the larger, more significant ones remained in a holding pattern, likely due to the uncertainty surrounding US tariffs. The factory floor showcased the typical flurry of activity, with crates overflowing with a vibrant collection of merchandise surrounding the workstations of employees. Some workers were busy sewing fringe trims onto the ends of scarves, while others ironed lengths of green and yellow fabric, proudly displaying the word “Australian.”\The ongoing trade dispute between China and the United States has been a persistent source of worry. Although a temporary truce has been extended, delaying the implementation of triple-digit tariffs on each other's goods until November, the two sides continue to clash over critical issues like semiconductors and the future of platforms like TikTok. The shadow of this economic conflict is clearly visible in the production plans for World Cup merchandise. With less than nine months remaining until the tournament, Shang's company is still awaiting client approval for substantial orders, which amount to approximately one million pieces. This delay represents a significant deviation from the usual pre-tournament activity, where orders would typically be well underway by this stage. The impact of the trade war is particularly evident in the decreased volume of orders from American buyers, a core segment of the market that has traditionally fueled significant demand. The economic tension introduces significant uncertainty, making it difficult for businesses to predict costs and navigate the complex web of tariffs. The result is a cautious approach from buyers who previously placed large orders. The situation extends beyond Shang's factory. Along the fluorescent-lit hallways of Yiwu’s International Trade City, one of the world’s largest wholesale markets, a noticeable quiet has replaced the bustling energy typically associated with the lead-up to the World Cup. Stores offering soccer balls and flags, usually teeming with foreign buyers during peak periods, now see a reduced flow of customers. \Vendors displayed a range of items, from flag-printed sunglasses to miniature football cleats affixed to keychains. The stark contrast with previous years is undeniable. Daisy Dai, a seller of printed soccer balls, explained that, in the lead-up to the previous World Cup, they experienced a massive influx of orders. However, since the trade war began, a number of significant brands have ceased ordering due to the ambiguity surrounding tariffs and the potential impact on their profit margins. This hesitation among major buyers has had a ripple effect, impacting vendors' sales and overall market activity. The situation is being carefully observed, with a general sense of optimism. Zhou Yanjuan, a seller of flags and World Cup-themed souvenirs, also reported a slowdown in shipments abroad. Despite the challenges, she expressed a hope that conditions would gradually improve, and that any softening in trade relations would make things easier for businesses like hers. The potential for these improvements would allow for a more predictable trade environment and provide confidence for increased order volumes. The overall picture is one of tempered enthusiasm, where the excitement for the World Cup is now cautiously tempered by the realities of international trade dynamics. The factory and market are a microcosm of the bigger global economic landscape, where businesses adjust their strategies in the face of geopolitical uncertainty, waiting for trade winds to shift





Trade War China United States World Cup Merchandise Tariffs Yiwu Exports Manufacturing Football

