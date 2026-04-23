Tandek Sports Complex Nears Completion, Boosting Sabah's Sports Infrastructure

The Tandek Sports Complex in Kota Marudu is almost finished, with completion expected by the end of May. Minister Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan also inspected progress at sports complexes in Kota Belud and Tuaran, emphasizing the importance of quality sports facilities for Sabah's athletes and communities.

The Tandek Sports Complex in Kota Marudu , Sabah , is on the verge of completion, offering a significant boost to local sporting infrastructure. This development was confirmed by Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan , the Minister of Youth Development, Sports Advancement and Creative Economy, following a recent site inspection.

The Minister was briefed by project authorities who reported a remarkable 99% completion rate. Assurance was given that the complex will be fully operational by the end of May, effectively addressing previous delays and fulfilling a long-held need within the Kota Marudu community. This project represents a substantial investment in grassroots sports development and underscores the government’s commitment to providing quality facilities for athletes and the wider public.

The completion of the Tandek Sports Complex is not merely about constructing a building; it’s about fostering a culture of athleticism, promoting healthy lifestyles, and providing opportunities for local talent to flourish. The complex is expected to become a hub for various sporting activities, catering to a diverse range of interests and age groups. It will also serve as a venue for regional and potentially national sporting events, bringing economic benefits and increased visibility to the Kota Marudu district.

The Minister’s proactive approach in monitoring the project’s progress demonstrates a dedication to ensuring accountability and timely delivery of essential public infrastructure. Beyond Kota Marudu, Minister Nizam continued his assessment of sports facility projects in neighboring districts. He visited the Kota Belud Sports Complex, where the construction of a combined indoor hall and badminton courts is nearing its final stages, with an anticipated completion date of June next year.

The Tuaran Sports Complex also received attention, with the pavilion construction progressing according to schedule and expected to be finished by September. These visits were strategically planned to provide the Ministry with a comprehensive understanding of the needs at the grassroots level. This information is crucial for formulating effective policies and allocating resources to maximize the impact of sports development initiatives throughout Sabah.

The Minister emphasized the importance of organized and high-quality sports facility development, aligning with the Ministry’s broader vision of inclusive and impactful sports growth. He stressed that the quality of these facilities directly reflects the Ministry’s image and must consistently meet the highest standards for athlete use and public enjoyment. The Minister also indicated a willingness to consider additional funding requests for upgrades, subject to thorough evaluation and approval from the Chief Minister and the Ministry of Finance.

This demonstrates a commitment to continuous improvement and ensuring that facilities remain modern and well-equipped to meet evolving needs. The Minister’s inspections were not solely focused on construction timelines and quality control. They also served as an opportunity to engage with local representatives and stakeholders, fostering collaboration and ensuring that the projects align with community expectations.

Accompanying the Minister on these visits were several State Assemblymen, including Datuk Hendrus Anding (Tandek), Datuk Arsad Bistari (Tempasuk), Datuk Fairuz Renddan (Pintasan), and Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau (Tamparuli), as well as senior Ministry officials such as Datuk Mansur Asun (Permanent Secretary) and Adanan @ Adnan Atin (Deputy Permanent Secretary). This strong representation from both the government and local communities highlights the collective commitment to successful sports infrastructure development in Sabah.

The completion of these projects will undoubtedly have a positive ripple effect, encouraging greater participation in sports, promoting community engagement, and contributing to the overall well-being of the population. The Ministry’s dedication to providing accessible and high-quality sports facilities is a testament to its vision of a vibrant and active Sabah, where every citizen has the opportunity to pursue their athletic aspirations.

Furthermore, the expansion of Cosmobeauté Malaysia into Borneo with the debut festival in Kota Kinabalu signifies a growing interest in the region's potential for economic and cultural development, complementing the sports infrastructure improvements





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Sabah Sports Complex Kota Marudu Kota Belud Tuaran Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan Sports Development Infrastructure Grassroots Sports Cosmobeauté Malaysia

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