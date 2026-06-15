Tan Sri Nallini appointed chairman of Malaysian Media Council

Tan Sri Nallini has been appointed chairman of the Malaysian Media Council, a self-regulatory body established under the Malaysian Media Council Act 2025. The appointment comes at a critical time for the media industry, which faces challenges including economic pressures, technological change, artificial intelligence, misinformation and disinformation, threats against journalists, and the need to rebuild public trust in the media.

Tan Sri Nallini has been appointed chairman of the Malaysian Media Council the self-regulatory body established under the Malaysian Media Council Act 2025. In a statement Monday the council said Nallinis appointment was unanimously endorsed by members of the Malaysian Media Council Board at a meeting on May 26.

The council described the appointment as a significant milestone in strengthening its role as an independent credible and public interest-driven self-regulatory body for the media industry. Her longstanding commitment to judicial independence the rule of law and access to justice makes her uniquely qualified to lead the council as it begins its role in fostering a free responsible and self-regulating media in Malaysia the statement read.

Nallini retired from the Federal Court in February after serving 18 years in the judiciary. During that time she served at all three levels of the superior courts and authored about 325 reported judgments including landmark decisions in constitutional and commercial law. She was the first woman of South Asian descent appointed to Malaysias superior judiciary and practised law at Skrine for more than two decades before joining the bench. She currently serves as an arbitrator and mediator.

Nallini is also vice-chairman of the International Bar Association Judges Forum a member of the Steering Group of the Standing International Forum of Commercial Courts and a judge at the Qatar International Court and Dispute Resolution Centre. Established under the Malaysian Media Council Act 2025 the MMC serves as the media industrys self-regulatory body with responsibilities that include strengthening journalistic standards managing a public complaints mechanism promoting ethical practices and safeguarding media freedom as a cornerstone of democracy.

The statement said the council under Nallinis leadership would focus on strengthening its institutional framework implementing its Code of Conduct developing a fair and trusted complaints mechanism and enhancing public understanding of the medias role in a democratic society. It will also prioritise legal reform initiatives involving the media journalists and the publics right to access accurate information including efforts to promote a clearer and more balanced legal environment in line with the principles of freedom of expression access to information journalistic ethics and public interest.

According to the council the appointment comes at a critical time for the media industry which faces challenges including economic pressures technological change artificial intelligence AI misinformation and disinformation threats against journalists and the need to rebuild public trust in the media. The Malaysian Media Council is confident that Tan Sri Nallinis leadership will help guide the council into a more mature independent and credible phase anchored on three core principles standards ethics and freedom it said.





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