Tan Brothers Vincent and Danny Tan Feature Prominently on Malaysia's 50 Richest List 2026

Malaysia's 50 Richest 2026 list sees Berjaya Group founder Tan Sri Vincent Tan ranked 29th with a net worth of USD940 million, while his brother, Tropicana Corp Bhd founder Tan Sri Danny Tan Chee Sing, is placed 32nd with USD850 million, reflecting their significant contributions to the nation's business landscape.

The Malaysian business landscape is once again illuminated by the prominence of its leading figures, with Tan Sri Vincent Tan , the visionary behind the Berjaya Group , and his brother, Tan Sri Danny Tan Chee Sing, founder of Tropicana Corp Bhd , both securing spots on the prestigious Malaysia's 50 Richest list for 2026. The rankings, unveiled on Wednesday, April 15th, place Vincent Tan at the 29th position, boasting a substantial net worth of USD940 million, equivalent to RM3.7 billion. Close on his heels, his brother Danny is positioned at 32nd, commanding a net worth of USD850 million, or RM3.3 billion. These fraternal successes underscore a legacy of entrepreneurial acumen that has significantly shaped Malaysia's economic narrative.

Vincent Tan's journey is a testament to resilience and strategic foresight. He initially stepped back from the day-to-day operations of Berjaya in 2012 upon reaching the age of 60, only to return as executive chairman five years later, demonstrating his enduring commitment to the conglomerate. His professional path began at a tender age of 17, working as a bank clerk before transitioning into the life insurance sector. A pivotal moment in his career arrived in 1980 when he successfully secured the McDonald's franchise for Malaysia, a move that laid the groundwork for future expansion and brand recognition. At 74, the billionaire's wealth is a multifaceted portfolio, significantly derived from his stake in the privately held telecommunications company U Mobile, a commanding 41% ownership in 7-Eleven Malaysia, and his foundational stake in Berjaya, a group with diverse interests spanning financial services, property development, and beyond. His leadership continues to guide these varied enterprises, solidifying his status as a titan of industry.

Meanwhile, Danny Tan Chee Sing's entrepreneurial spirit, forged in partnership with his elder brother, has also yielded remarkable results. His early career was marked by a period of struggle as an encyclopedia salesman, followed by a stint as a life insurance agent at AIA. The brothers then joined forces to establish a reconditioned vehicle business, a venture that evolved into securing dealerships for heavy vehicles and machinery from Hino. By 1980, their automotive empire had expanded to include dealerships for both Toyota and Proton cars. Their ambitious vision extended into property development, where they successfully completed a range of projects including condominiums, shophouses, and mixed housing developments. Danny eventually ventured out independently at the age of 35, channeling his expertise into the growth of Tropicana Corp Bhd. His involvement with Tropicana has also seen transitions; he stepped away from its daily operations in 2015, returning in 2019 as executive vice chairman.

The leadership transition within the Tan family's business interests is also notable. Vincent Tan's eldest son, Dickson, previously served as deputy group CEO until his resignation in 2020 due to health reasons. His other son, Dion Tan, resigned as managing director in February 2024 but continues to contribute as a board member. Most recently, his son Din, who holds a Master's degree in management from the London School of Economics and Political Science, was appointed group chief executive in October 2025, signaling a new chapter in the family's ongoing legacy. The shared trajectory of the Tan brothers, from their humble beginnings to their current positions as influential figures on Malaysia's richest list, highlights a powerful narrative of ambition, strategic diversification, and enduring family influence within the nation's economic fabric.





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