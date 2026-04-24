Tamil Nadu Records Highest Voter Turnout in History as Assembly Elections Conclude

The Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 saw a record 84.73% voter turnout, marking the highest since India's independence. The election, a contest between the DMK-led alliance, the AIADMK, and the new entrant TVK led by Vijay, concluded on April 23rd, with results expected on May 4th.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 concluded on Thursday, April 23rd, with a remarkable voter turnout of 84.73 percent, a figure later revised slightly to 84.41 percent by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Polling commenced at 7:00 AM and continued until 6:00 PM across all 234 constituencies in the state. The results, which will determine the next governing body of Tamil Nadu, are slated to be announced on May 4th, just days before the current Assembly’s term expires on May 10th.

This election is characterized by a high level of political engagement, with both the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) vying for control of the state. The exceptionally high voter turnout, alongside West Bengal’s 91.83 percent in its first phase of polling, marks the highest recorded participation in India’s electoral history since its independence.

The central contest remains a familiar one: a direct confrontation between the DMK and the AIADMK, the two dominant forces in Tamil Nadu politics. The DMK, symbolized by the “Rising Sun,” aims to secure another term under the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin. Stalin is personally contesting from the Kolathur constituency in Chennai, a seat considered a barometer of his political influence. His son, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, is also seeking re-election from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni.

The AIADMK, represented by the “Two Leaves” symbol, is determined to regain power after its defeat in the previous election. Leading the AIADMK’s charge is Edappadi K Palaniswami, the Leader of Opposition, who is contesting from Edappadi in Salem district. Both parties have engaged in extensive campaigns, attempting to mobilize their respective voter bases and highlight their respective visions for the state’s future.

The election has been marked by intense rallies, public meetings, and media campaigns, with both alliances focusing on issues such as economic development, social welfare, and governance. However, this election is not simply a two-horse race. The emergence of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), founded by actor-turned-politician Vijay, has injected a new dynamic into the political landscape. Vijay’s entry into full-scale politics has generated considerable excitement and anticipation.

Unlike many celebrity-led political ventures, TVK has adopted an ambitious strategy, fielding candidates in all 234 constituencies across Tamil Nadu. This demonstrates a clear intent to compete comprehensively and establish a significant presence in the state’s political arena. Vijay himself is contesting from two seats – Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli East – signaling his commitment to actively participating in the electoral process.

With a total of 4,023 candidates in the fray, representing numerous alliances and the new force of TVK, the outcome of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 is far from predictable. The sheer number of contenders and the potential for shifting alliances add layers of complexity to the electoral calculus. The provisional voter turnout figures, as announced by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, underscore the importance of this election and the high level of democratic participation in Tamil Nadu.

The final results on May 4th will reveal not only the next government but also the evolving political dynamics of this southern Indian state





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