Tamara Korpatsch skips handshake with Wang Xinyu after French Open win

Germany's Tamara Korpatsch has sparked controversy after skipping a customary handshake with Wang Xinyu following her second-round win at the French Open. The disagreement between the two players arose over a line call, with Wang believing the ball had landed inside the baseline, only for Korpatsch to point to a ball mark outside the court.

Germany's Tamara Korpatsch skipped the customary handshake with Wang Xinyu after defeating the 32nd seed in a tense second-round match at the French Open on Wednesday, saying later she resented being portrayed as an unfair player over a line call .

Tensions arose late in the opening set of Korpatsch's 6-2 2-6 6-3 win on Court Seven when Wang struck a shot she believed had landed inside the baseline, only for her opponent to point to a ball mark outside the court. The disagreement escalated when Wang crossed the net to inspect the mark on Korpatsch's side, drawing a code violation from chair umpire Aurelie Tourte for unsportsmanlike conduct, and sparking tension that lingered through the match.

Korpatsch said it was a really long ball from Wang, and she saw it out. She didn't know if the line umpire called it out or not, but there were two ball marks, actually, one was an old one and the other one was the new one. Both of them were out, so it doesn't matter. Korpatsch also mentioned that on the TV, they showed the Hawk-Eye and it was like eight millimetres out.

Wang came on her side because she didn't believe it. At the end, they didn't have a handshake because Wang told Korpatsch she's not okay with that, with the ball marks. Korpatsch said she can't say she'll gift Wang the point. She's a bit surprised, because they have a good relationship, they're not enemies.

Korpatsch didn't offer Wang her hand because that's not fair for her. Wang was unfair to come on her side, and Korpatsch is not an unfair player. Unlike the other three Grand Slams, the French Open does not rely on Electronic Line Calling, as officials can inspect traces left by the ball on the clay to help them make decisions, though there remains room for human error.

Korpatsch said she thinks Wang said something like she thought Korpatsch is not a fair player or something like that, but she doesn't know how. They have one of the best chair umpires on the court, and Korpatsch doesn't know how to cheat, honestly. There are cameras on court and they can check everything. For Korpatsch, it would be embarrassing to cheat like that.

She's honest, that when she was running, she thought the ball is out, and was like 'okay, which one is it?

' She didn't know which mark. Through to the Roland Garros third round for the first time, Korpatsch plays seventh seed Elina Svitolina next





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Tamara Korpatsch Wang Xinyu French Open Line Call Handshake Unsportsmanlike Conduct

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