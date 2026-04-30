Tam Tam Vessel Damaged by Israeli Regime, All Activists Safe – SNCC Confirms

The Sumud Nusantara Control Centre reports that the Tam Tam, part of the Global Sumud Flotilla 2.0, was damaged by Israeli forces, but all activists are safe. The incident occurred 80 nautical miles from Greek waters, bringing the total number of intercepted vessels to 21. The Malaysian government has condemned the actions and is working to secure the release of its citizens.

Kuala Lumpur – The Sumud Nusantara Control Centre ( SNCC ) has issued a statement confirming that the vessel Tam Tam , a component of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) 2.0 mission, sustained damage inflicted by the Israel i regime, but crucially, all activists aboard are reported to be safe as of 7pm local time.

This incident marks a significant escalation in the ongoing tensions surrounding the flotilla’s attempt to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza. The SNCC’s director-general, Datuk Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby, detailed that this brings the total number of vessels subjected to intervention by Israeli forces to 21, occurring approximately 80 nautical miles from Greek territorial waters.

The confirmation follows a period of intense concern regarding the whereabouts and safety of the Tam Tam, which experienced a prolonged communication blackout exceeding ten hours before re-establishing contact. The SNCC further reported that prominent figures within the GSF leadership, specifically Thiago Avila and Saif Abukeshek, both members of the GSF Steering Committee, were among those intercepted.

The organization characterized this interception as a deliberate act of intimidation, designed to disrupt the mission’s objectives and deter further attempts to deliver aid. This suggests a proactive strategy by the Israeli regime to suppress the flotilla’s efforts and prevent the delivery of essential supplies to the besieged Gaza Strip. The incident raises serious questions about freedom of navigation and the right to humanitarian assistance in international waters.

Adding to the complexities of the situation, Ahmad Faezal, a well-known social media influencer and geopolitical analyst who was participating in the mission, was compelled to withdraw from the effort while in Sicily, Italy, due to a sudden and severe fever. He has since safely returned to Malaysia, according to the SNCC. This withdrawal, while unrelated to the direct intervention by Israeli forces, highlights the logistical and personal challenges faced by participants in such a high-stakes mission.

The situation underscores the dedication of individuals willing to risk personal hardship to advocate for humanitarian causes. The Malaysian government has responded swiftly and decisively to the unfolding events. Datuk Sani Araby confirmed that he has directly communicated with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who has pledged full support in facilitating the safe return of Malaysian citizens involved in the flotilla.

The Prime Minister unequivocally condemned the actions of the Israeli regime as a clear violation of international maritime law. A commitment was made to actively engage with counterparts in European nations, Turkiye, and other regional stakeholders to ensure the safety and prompt release of all Malaysians currently affected by the situation. This diplomatic initiative demonstrates Malaysia’s strong stance on the issue and its commitment to protecting its citizens abroad.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil also confirmed the re-establishment of communication with the Tam Tam, providing a crucial update after the extended period of silence. The government’s response reflects a coordinated effort to address the crisis on multiple fronts – diplomatic, consular, and communication – prioritizing the well-being of its citizens and upholding international legal principles.

The incident is likely to further strain relations between Malaysia and Israel, and will undoubtedly be a key topic of discussion in upcoming international forums. The focus now remains on securing the safe return of the Malaysian activists and advocating for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The SNCC continues to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as they become available, emphasizing the importance of international pressure to ensure the protection of humanitarian missions and the upholding of international law





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Global Sumud Flotilla GSF 2.0 Tam Tam Israel Gaza Humanitarian Aid Malaysian Government International Maritime Law SNCC

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ten Malaysians missing after Israeli forces board Gaza aid flotilla, says Sumud Nusantara Command CenterBANGI, April 30 — The Sumud Nusantara Command Center (SNCC) has confirmed that 22 vessels under the Global Sumud Flotilla 2.0 (GSF2.0) mission were intercepted and boarded by...

Read more »

Malaysia Seeks Diplomatic Efforts to Aid Detained Global Sumud Flotilla DelegationMalaysia is leveraging its strong diplomatic ties with West Asian countries to assist the 10 Malaysian delegates detained by Israeli authorities as part of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF). The Deputy Prime Minister has requested the Foreign Minister to play a role in securing their release and safe passage, hoping diplomatic channels can be utilized.

Read more »

Kapal Misi Global Sumud 2.0 Dipintas Israel, 10 Rakyat Malaysia Kini Terputus HubunganSemoga semua rakyat Malaysia yang terlibat baik-baik saja.

Read more »

Kapal Misi Global Sumud 2.0 Dipintas Israel, 10 Rakyat Malaysia Kini Terputus HubunganSemoga semua rakyat Malaysia yang terlibat baik-baik saja.

Read more »

Israel storms 22 Global Sumud Flotilla vessels in open waters, arrests 175JERUSALEM, April 30 — Israel’s army arrested around 175 activists from a Gaza-bound aid flotilla in international waters off Greece, the Israeli foreign ministry and the...

Read more »

Global Sumud Flotilla: 21 Ships Intercepted, 175 Activists Detained by Israel21 humanitarian mission ships from the Global Sumud Flotilla have been intercepted by Israeli forces, with 175 activists, including 10 Malaysians, reportedly detained. The interception occurred approximately 80 nautical miles from Greek waters. Key figures from the flotilla's steering committee were also among those detained. One ship, Tam Tam, experienced damage but its activists are safe.

Read more »