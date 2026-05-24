Taiwanese Women's Doubles Pair to Compete in Singapore Open Despite Injury

KUALA LUMPUR: National doubles coaching director Rexy Mainaky confirmed that top national women's doubles pair Pearly Tan-M Thinaah will compete in the Singapore Open starting on May 26, despite Pearly suffering from a back injury. In a separate matter, Rexy raised concerns over the lack of depth in the country's mixed doubles department, recommending the hiring of backup players to improve the performance of top pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei.

KUALA LUMPUR: National doubles coaching director Rexy Mainaky confirmed that top national women's doubles pair Pearly Tan-M Thinaah will compete in the Singapore Open starting on May 26.

The world number two pair withdrew from the Malaysia Masters after Pearly suffered from a back injury. In a separate issue, Rexy raised concerns over the lack of depth in the country's mixed doubles department, citing the lack of backup players and their inconsistent performances at the international challenge level, which may hinder the development of top pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei.

Rexy and mixed doubles coach Nova Widianto would discuss the matter to further improve the quality of the country's mixed doubles department





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Badminton National Team Pearly Tan-M Thinaah Singapore Open Badminton Doubles Mixed Doubles Depth Backup Player Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei

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