Taiwanese pet owners use full-head mesh nets to protect dogs from rat poison

Pet owners in Taiwan are increasingly placing full-head mesh nets on their dogs before taking them out for walks amid concerns over rat poison scattered in public areas during a rodent control campaign. The protective coverings are reportedly intended to prevent dogs from accidentally ingesting poison placed around alleys, parks and public walkways.

TAIPEI: Pet owners in Taiwan are increasingly placing full-head mesh nets on their dogs before taking them out for walks amid concerns over rat poison scattered in public areas during a rodent control campaign .

The protective coverings are reportedly intended to prevent dogs from accidentally ingesting poison placed around alleys, parks and public walkways. Following the cases, Taipei's mayor launched a citywide rodent extermination campaign across all 12 districts, with environmental authorities deploying chemical rat poison in public spaces.

Animal rights groups have criticised the widespread use of poison as dangerous to pets and wildlife, while Taiwan's Minister of Environment has ordered the disclosure of locations where rat poison has been deployed following growing concern among pet owners





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Taiwan Rodent Control Campaign Rat Poison Full-Head Mesh Nets Dog Owners Animal Rights Groups Environmental Authorities Taipei's Mayor Hantavirus Chemical Rat Poison Public Spaces Locations Rat Poison Disclosure Growing Concern Pet Owners

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