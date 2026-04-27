Taiwanese Actor Darren Wang and Girlfriend Sentenced for Breaching Personal Data Protection Act

Taiwanese actor Darren Wang and his girlfriend, entertainer Chueh Mu-hsuan, were each sentenced to six months in jail for violating Taiwan’s Personal Data Protection Act. The case stemmed from Wang’s attempt to track down individuals involved in a draft-dodging scam and Chueh’s efforts to recover money lost in an investment scam. The ruling also included a sentence for a police officer involved in the data breach.

Taiwan ese actor Darren Wang , known for his roles in both film and television, was sentenced to six months in jail on April 22 by the New Taipei District Court for violating Taiwan ’s Personal Data Protection Act .

The ruling came after an investigation revealed that Wang had unlawfully obtained personal information in connection with a series of disputes, including a case involving mandatory military conscription. According to prosecutors, Wang had paid NT$3.6 million (approximately RM451,803) to an illegal draft-dodging syndicate operated by a man surnamed Chen to avoid his mandatory military service in 2015. When Wang suspected he had been scammed, he sought to track down those involved.

Under Taiwanese law, men are required to serve one year of mandatory military service starting at age 18, though deferments are often granted for higher education. Investigations found that Wang enlisted the help of an associate who contacted police officer Liu Chu-jung. Liu then accessed confidential databases and passed personal information through intermediaries, leading to a breach of privacy laws.

The court also examined a separate case involving Wang’s girlfriend, entertainer Chueh Mu-hsuan, who was sentenced to the same term for her role in another breach of the Personal Data Protection Act. Chueh had reportedly lost about NT$4 million (RM501,990) in an investment scam and, in an attempt to recover the money, Wang created a messaging group to locate the suspected scammer.

Personal details of the individual, as well as information about their family members, were obtained through unofficial channels, including intermediaries with alleged ties to criminal groups. Wang, who began his military service in March 2025, denied direct involvement in the illegal data acquisition.

However, the court ruled that both Wang and Chueh had participated in the unlawful use of personal information, violating Taiwan’s strict data protection laws. In a related ruling, police officer Liu Chu-jung was sentenced to one year and four months in jail for misconduct and document forgery, with no option for a fine. The case has drawn significant attention in Taiwan, highlighting the serious consequences of violating personal data protection laws.

Meanwhile, in other entertainment news, a Singaporean influencer recently sparked discussion after injuring their foot during a pull-up exercise, which triggered a gout flare-up. The influencer’s comment, 'If you’re overweight, don’t geh kiang,' went viral, prompting conversations about health and fitness.

Additionally, entertainment headlines this week included speculation about Christy’s potential fourth baby, Fish’s recent victory, and Fat Gor’s reported RM1.8 million profit. In international news, the upcoming film 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' has faced criticism for its depiction of Asian characters, with accusations of racial stereotyping and racism in 2026





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