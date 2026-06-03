Taiwan urges Japan and Philippines to respect its maritime rights in boundary talks

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry has called on Japan and the Philippines to consider its sovereign rights and territorial claims as the two countries prepare for maritime boundary negotiations, warning that any agreement must not infringe on Taiwan's rights under international law.

Taipei has formally requested that Japan and the Philippines respect Taiwan 's sovereign rights and territorial claims during their upcoming negotiations on maritime boundary delimitation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of China ( Taiwan ) announced on Wednesday.

The statement comes after Japan and the Philippines declared in May that they would initiate formal talks to delineate the maritime boundary of their exclusive economic zones (EEZs) and continental shelves in accordance with international law. Taiwan argues that the area where the two countries intend to negotiate boundaries overlaps with Taiwan's EEZ off its eastern coast, and therefore any agreement reached between Tokyo and Manila must not infringe upon Taiwan's rights under international law.

The ministry emphasized that Taiwan's sovereignty over its territory and related waters, as well as its rights under international law, are indisputable. The dispute highlights the complex geopolitical dynamics in the region, particularly involving China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has condemned the Japan-Philippines talks. In response to the announced negotiations, Beijing dispatched coast guard ships off Taiwan's east coast, prompting an angry reaction from Taipei.

Taiwan's foreign ministry stated that its representative offices in Japan and the Philippines would seek assurances that the negotiation process and outcomes of any future agreements will not affect the sovereign rights Taiwan enjoys under international law. The ministry also called on both Japan and the Philippines to fully consider Taiwan's rights and interests and engage in talks with Taipei.

When asked about Taiwan's concerns, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara stated on June 3 that any agreement between Japan and the Philippines on maritime boundaries would not be legally binding on third parties. Taiwan's foreign ministry further asserted that China has no right to speak on behalf of Taiwan regarding the maritime boundary issue.

The ministry warned that Taiwan will not tolerate China's attempts to undermine regional peace and stability through so-called coast guard law enforcement and military power projection. The developments underscore the ongoing tensions in the region as multiple countries assert competing maritime claims, with Taiwan seeking to assert its separate diplomatic voice despite China's opposition





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