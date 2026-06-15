Taiwan's Tao Indigenous People Launch Historic 185km Voyage to Philippines After 300 Years

Twenty members of Taiwan's Tao community set sail in a traditional hand-carved longboat from Orchid Island to the Batanes archipelago, reviving a centuries-old sea route to reconnect with ancestral kin in the Philippines.

On June 15, 2026, a group of twenty Austronesian men from the Tao indigenous community of Orchid Island , Taiwan, embarked on a historic voyage in a hand-carved longboat named 'Golden Friendship.

' Battling huge waves, they rowed across the Bashi Channel toward the Batanes Islands of the Philippines, a journey of approximately 185 kilometers. This expedition aims to revive ancestral sea routes and strengthen centuries-old cultural ties with the Ivatan communities of Batanes, marking the first such trip in about 300 years. The boat, an enlarged version of the traditional tatala used historically for flying fish fishing, measures 12 meters and can accommodate the entire crew.

While the tatala has evolved to support tourism, it remains a spiritually significant artifact for the Tao, often regarded as a family member. Crew members expressed a deep personal connection to the voyage, with one young coach stating he wanted to honor his ancestral heritage. Families and locals gathered to see off the rowers, who expected to travel overnight and arrive by Tuesday afternoon.

The trip was organized by the Indigenous Peoples Cultural Foundation, with plans to exhibit the boat in Batanes and potentially have Ivatan rowers return it to Orchid Island next year, fostering broader Pacific cultural exchange





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Tao Indigenous People Orchid Island Batanes Islands Traditional Longboat Cultural Voyage Bashi Channel Tatala Ivatan Austronesian Maritime Heritage

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