Taiwan President Lai Ching-te aborted his trip to Eswatini after Seychelles, Mauritius, and Madagascar revoked flight permits, a move Taipei blames on economic coercion by Beijing.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te has officially cancelled his high-profile diplomatic trip to the Kingdom of Eswatini , a move attributed to what the Taiwan ese government describes as deliberate political and economic interference by Beijing. The administration in Taipei revealed that three African nations—Seychelles, Mauritius, and Madagascar—unilaterally revoked overflight permits for the presidential aircraft, effectively grounding the mission just before its scheduled departure.

This development marks a significant escalation in the ongoing diplomatic tug-of-war between Taiwan and the People's Republic of China, as Taipei continues to defend its right to engage in international statecraft despite Beijing’s claims of sovereignty over the island. According to Presidential Office Secretary-General Pan Meng-an, the decision by these nations was not a result of administrative oversight but was instead the direct outcome of immense pressure exerted by Chinese authorities. Pan specifically pointed to economic coercion as the primary tool used by Beijing to compel these countries to deny air access to the Taiwanese leader. This incident represents an unprecedented challenge, as it is the first time a sitting Taiwanese president has been forced to abort an overseas state visit specifically due to hostile pressure regarding airspace rights. The move signals a tightening of Beijing’s strategy to isolate Taiwan diplomatically, particularly in regions where China has fostered deep economic dependence through infrastructure development and debt financing. In response to the cancellation, President Lai took to social media to denounce the move, framing it as a reflection of how authoritarian regimes threaten the global rules-based order. Lai emphasized that such suppressive tactics would not erode Taiwan’s resolve to build partnerships worldwide. He argued that Taiwan remains a responsible and capable member of the international community, regardless of the hurdles placed by cross-strait rivals. While the governments of Seychelles and Madagascar issued statements claiming their decisions were based on their internal one-China policies and national sovereignty, the incident has highlighted the vulnerability of Taiwan’s diplomatic missions in an increasingly polarized geopolitical landscape. As China strengthens its influence across Africa, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the narrowing window for Taiwan to maintain formal and functional ties on the global stage. Security officials in Taipei noted that China’s interference involved explicit threats of economic sanctions and the potential withdrawal of debt relief initiatives, targeting the vulnerabilities of smaller nations. This trip was intended to mark the 40th anniversary of King Mswati III’s accession to the throne, underscoring the importance of Eswatini as one of the few remaining nations that maintain formal diplomatic recognition of Taiwan. As the situation unfolds, analysts expect Taiwan to double down on its efforts to engage with allies through alternative routes and creative diplomatic channels. The event has reignited debates about the extent of Beijing’s reach in international aviation and diplomatic protocol, raising concerns among Western observers about the stability of Taiwan’s global standing as it faces continued characterization by Beijing as a separatist entity





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